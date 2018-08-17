On the Right Lane: Recycle this, if you can

“Listen up, you couch potatoes: each recycled beer can saves enough electricity to run a television for three hours.”

Denis Hayes, environmental advocate and proponent of solar power

I have to wonder if all this global heat will drive people to properly recycle the things that they can and leave the garbage out of the silver bullet recycling bins and even the bins used for curbside pickup. Since I frequently drive by the bins now located at the Windham Social Services building I try to remember to put whatever recyclable materials I have in my car. I think that the sign stating that area is building observed with a camera has at least stopped most people from dumping large items that are not recyclable. I say that but I have seen large cardboard boxes thrown on the ground instead of being cut into smaller pieces that could fit in the bin.

Recently I have read several newspaper articles including one done by Portland Press Herald that had figures on how much waste several municipalities were sending with their recyclable materials. In this particular article it showed Yarmouth with 18.3 percent, Windham with 14.4 percent and Bridgton 0.2 percent. Even Westbrook which uses Casella for picking up curbside recyclables has had containers with over 50 percent trash. Then I read an article about the Town of Unity being forced to no longer being able to take some materials that are no longer being purchased by China. This means that material is going to go into a landfill forever.

During a recent stop at Windham’s recycling bins, which was on one of those very hot days we have been having, I was chased away by yellow jackets and a swarm of various types of flies. That could only be one thing which means someone threw garbage into the bin or maybe even a dead animal. The smell was atrocious. It’s easy to look into the bins if they are not overflowing (which used to happen frequently) and see all kinds of materials that are not supposed to be in there. I have even seen televisions in those bins. I certainly would never crawl into one of those bins because only God knows what they contain. So hopefully the cameras are working properly because some people are still abusing the system. Now I laugh when one newspaper article stated that one should take trash to their municipal

transfer station. Yeah right, that definitely can’t happen in Windham.

A couple of newspaper articles mentioned some towns are using intense public campaigns to inform their citizens about what is and what is not recyclable. It’s high time Windham does that especially since the Windham town manager has been on the board at Ecomaine for a long, long time. Right now I can judge what’s going wrong but I am still confused as to what is recyclable and what isn’t. Some things I read about and others I hear about but sometimes the information is confusing. I hope it’s been corrected by now but not that long ago Windham’s local Channel 7 on cable had scrolling information that contradicted itself. At one point it mentioned Windham recycle program required citizens to separate different types of material and several minutes later it stated all recyclable materials could be placed together in bins.

I am confused about Ecomaine’s recycle program and problems because the information isn’t consistent from article to article. A spokesperson came in front of the Windham town council and explained that China was no longer accepting recyclable materials because it contained too much trash. It was stated that Ecomaine had to pay China to accept the materials. Now another spokesperson states that Ecomaine has no problem getting rid of materials because the bales have consistently stayed clean. That’s just the opposite of what I have been hearing.

I really wish I had all of the correct answers but I don’t. It’s interesting that Ecomaine doesn’t accept plastic bags while the Unity Area Regional Recycling Center does.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes it would help if the Town of Windham would better inform people about what is recyclable and what isn’t.

