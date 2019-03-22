On the Right Lane: The goose that stole the golden egg

“The art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest possible amount of feathers with the smallest possible amount of hissing.”

Jean Baptiste Colbert, Minister of Finance under King Louis XIV.

Do you remember when Maine temporarily raised the sales tax from 5 percent to 5½ percent? Then out of nowhere legislators decided that a sales tax of 5½ percent should become permanent. Now there is proposed legislation to raise Maine’s tax on gasoline by 23 percent between June and November and lower it by 10 percent the rest of the year. In other words, this is an overall tax increase all Mainers would pay year round under the disguise of taxing the tourists more in order to get revenue to increase government spending. I can guarantee one thing, once Maine government enjoys the revenue increase, it will only want more. Legislators complain about Mainers leaving this state, and here’s another perfect reason for even more residents to leave, especially young adults.

If you raise your own cattle you had better pay attention to all of the so-called “green” proposed pieces of legislation, because your cattle might just cause you to pay a methane tax. What’s even sadder is that you probably won’t be able to afford the fuel for your tractor to cut the hay to feed them or for your truck to take them to auctions or the market. There’s a push now to do away with all so-called fossil fuels. I hope batteries are allowed under this proposed green legislation, because we will have no nothing else to generate electricity when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind fails to blow.

There’s also a push to eliminate dams in Maine, and one alternative source of electricity being looked at is hydropower from Canada. For the life of me I can’t figure out why Maine didn’t think of that years ago before those in Massachusetts did. Just think of all the trees that would have to cut down and could be used for lumber, paper and other wood products. Nowadays all of that manufacturing might just be done away with so we can stay green, with envy I guess.

Please don’t tell your children that there’s proposed legislation to do away with balloons filled with gas. That would change birthday celebrations forever if, that is, you can still afford them in the first place. Proposed legislation to increase pay for teachers would send our property taxes skyrocketing once again. Why? Because within three years all of the costs of those pay raises will fall on those of us who pay property taxes, just like what happened with teachers retirement pay, thanks to legislators. It’s time for the legislators to pay instead.

In Windham we might want to figure out how to generate electricity when the arguments start in council chambers, especially against the two women councilors. That seems to happen almost every week these days and I have to wonder why. Maybe some town councilors need something like anger management classes before they cook their goose.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham has been on a wild goose chase all of his life.