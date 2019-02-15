Open house for new veterans ice shed

NAPLES — The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 in Windham and the Sebago Lake Anglers are holding an open house for their new handicapped accessible ice fishing shed for veterans on Long Lake.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, will include hot dogs, hamburgers, hot cocoa, donuts, coffee and other food.

Transportation, including a gondola that fits two wheelchairs, will be available to the shed from Kent’s Landing.

The shed, which has been refurbished to include a ramp, a wider, wheelchair-accessible door and seating benches, was recently installed on Long Lake so that local veterans can “do some ice fishing on the lake and enjoy the winter instead of being house-bound, which a lot of them are,” said Dave Garcia of the Anglers.

The shed “has had modest use to date,” although “extreme weather and lack of visibility have been an issue,” said Field-Allen Post 148 Adjutant Dave Tanguay.

“Looks like this year will be a learning year. Commitment continues and with the addition of the gondola, it should allow for transportation options,” he said.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Sebago Lake Anglers Association President Bob Chapin is ready to welcome veteran fishermen to the Long Lake ice shed.

Sebago Lake Anglers Association President Bob Chapin is ready to welcome veteran fishermen to the Long Lake ice shed.