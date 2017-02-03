Orderly chaos

“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.”

Laurence J. Peter, author of “The Peter Principle”

When I look at any level of government today I have to wonder who or what is causing all of the problems.

For instance, I just peeked at the Windham town council schedule for the month of January and here is what I saw or at least what I think I saw. There were eight meetings listed, of which two were rescheduled because of bad weather and one was yet to be held (Jan. 31) because this column was sent in before that date. At least one council meeting was not televised because it was held on Saturday, Jan. 7. Then there are two listed that I presume were not held because there is no agenda, meeting details or video to visit. It probably just means that the website needs a little house cleaning and most of you probably already know that I like a clean, visible government.

That last thought brings to the confusion over the Windham Town Council Appointments Committee, which I can see also needs some improvement, especially if the councilors want to fill all of the vacant committee seats that Windham has at this time. I also understand that there is a need to reappoint some people on various committees if they want to continue be on those committees. I would hate to think that Windham might put itself in an unwelcome place if someone’s appointment on a committee expires and that person votes although their term has expired. I sense a bit of legal problems if that occurs and I believe it has happened in the past. I hear that the Appointments Committee might only meet once a month and that probably causes some of the problems. Take for example the councilors’ recent discussion over an appointment to the WEDC which, due to a lack of openness, appears at best to have been blotched. I certainly hope that it wasn’t something else.

Another worrisome item for me is the amount of meetings/workshops that the Town Council is having. Some items up for discussion seemed like they are being rushed to conclusion, while other items appear to be some kind of pet project by a particular councilor. The workshop for Jan. 31 should have been about private roads, beginning with a closed door meaning with the town’s attorney and then a discussion about private roads in regards to subdivisions. Doesn’t seem like such a critical matter, but the major problem is that Windham has at least a couple of town councilors who live on private roads, and I think it is entirely possible that they could vote on an item that could affect where they reside. That’s strictly my opinion, but I do feel that it is important to keep all discussions as open and visible for all to watch.

But all of the above might seem meaningless because of the actions of our state and federal governments. Somehow our country has become so fractured it almost brings the American Civil War to mind. Now I don’t expect our nation will degrade to that point and it certainly didn’t start with the Trump Administration, although I am sure that many of his opponents would choose to disagree with me and that’s fine because that is what America is about. I am a first-generation American so I feel that my thoughts on immigration could be different from those of someone whose family has lived in our country for many generations. However, before any discussion begins on that subject, I feel one should take a look at how countries around the planet look at immigration.

What I find to be somewhat amazing and disgusting at the same time is how our legal system can immediately pounce on any decision made by government at any level in this country. Of course it can be stated that the legal system has its appeals process, which is a good thing to have.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes none of the above was caused by President Bush.