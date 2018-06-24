Outdoor Track: Bayak, Bonny Eagle girls turn in standout performances at Nationals

GREENSBORO—New Balance Nationals unfolded at A&T University in North Carolina from June 15 to June 17, and a number of local standouts took part in the action.

Most notably, Westbrooker Nyagoa Bayak claimed second place in the High Jump, clearing 5-10.50 – not quite her personal best, but darn good nonetheless. Funnily enough, though Shelby Tyler of Noblesville, Indiana won the event, she also won with a leap of 5-10.50. The difference? Bayak faulted on one of her attempts, and faults serve as the tiebreaker.

The Bonny Eagle girls 4×800 and Distance Medley Relay teams participated as well, with the Distance Medley quartet – Abigail Nelson, Kayla Raymond, Christine Toy and Ami Beaumier – turning in a seventh-place finish. The girls crossed in 12:22.18, setting a new Maine record by 18 seconds.

“They ran an amazing race,” said Bonny Eagle head coach Mike Burleson. “Ami Beaumier ran an impressive leadoff leg with an outstanding kick. Her split of 3:43.60/1200-meters was the second fastest of the 26-team field. Abbie Nelson took the baton second and ran the fastest 400m of her career, splitting 63.78 and holding the lead for the Scots. Kayla Raymond ran third and extended the lead for the Scots running her lifetime best 2:14.80, which was the fastest 800-meter split of the 26-team field. Christine Toy brought home race and ran an impressive 5:20.00 1600-meters against some of the best competition in the country. They were seeded 24th of 26 teams in the Emerging Elite category and finished seventh – just .7 seconds from grabbing a medal.”

Over in the Emerging Elite 4×800, Beaumier, Toy, Raymond and Emma Abbott finished 16th of 25 outfits. “Running just off their school record and setting the No. 3 all-time Maine mark, the girls clocked a 9:35.35,” Burleson said. “The Scots were led by anchor Kayla Raymond in 2:17.88. Also with impressive splits were Ami Beaumier at 2:22.02, Chrstine Toy at 2:24.25 and Emma Abbott at 2:31.22.”

Gorhamites Dylan Lamont and Stefine Meacham were on hand too, both competing in the 3000 Racewalk Championship. Lamont took 13th in the boys event, in a time of 20:21.16, while Meacham took 20th in the girls event, needing 17:22.12 to do so.

Bonny Eagler Christine Toy wields the baton for the final leg of the Distance Medley Relay, while teammate Kayla Raymond shears off behind her.

Photo courtesy of Milesplit.

Westbrook’s Nyagoa Bayak clears the high-jump bar at Nationals.

Photo courtesy of Derek Veilleux.