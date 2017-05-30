Outdoor Track: Championship season ramps up at Southwesterns

BERWICK – The Southwestern Maine Activities Association, comprising 16 schools, held its annual outdoor track championship at Noble on Saturday, May 27, with Scarborough emerging victors on the boys’ side of things and Thornton taking the crown in the girls’ competition.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 131; 2. Deering, 80; 3. TA, 68; 4. Westbrook, 60; 5. Bonny Eagle, 56; 6. Sanford, 41; 7. Biddeford, 32; 8. Windham, 24; 9. Cheverus, 20; 10. South Portland, 18; 11. Marshwood, 16; 12. Massabesic, 14; 13. Gorham, 13; 14. Noble, 8; 14. Portland, 8

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. TA, 85; 2. Scarborough, 78; 3. South Portland, 68; 4. Cheverus, 63; 5. Noble, 46; 6. Gorham, 44; 7. Westbrook, 42; 8. Massabesic, 40; 9. Bonny Eagle, 39; 10. Deering, 29; 11. Windham, 19; 12. Portland, 11; 13. Marshwood, 9; 14. Sanford, 8; 15. Biddeford, 6; 16. Maine Girls’ Academy, 2

Boys Individual Top Fives

100 – 1. Johnny Rosario, TA, 10.97; 2. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough, 11.14; 3. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 11.30; 4. Plamedi Tona, Westbrook, 11.46; 5. Mason Scully, Sanford, 11.51

200 – 1. Johnny Rosario, TA, 22.35; 2. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough, 22.49; 3. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 23.25; 4. Mason Scully, Sanford, 23.45; 5. Samacha Sam, Deering, 23.68

400 – 1. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough, 50.65; 2. Owen Burke, Cheverus, 52.37; 3. Derek Cole, Bonny Eagle, 52.75; 4. Hisham Ramadan, Deering, 52.88; 5. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 53.10

800 – 1. Ben Steeves, Bonny Eagle, 1:55.21; 2. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 2:00.96; 3. Alec Troxell, Deering, 2:01.88; 4. Brody Bate, Marshwood, 2:02.49; 5. Patrick Morris, Sanford, 2:04.80

1600 – 1. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 4:29.91; 2. Caleb Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 4:30.82; 3. Shamus Malia, Scarborough, 4:31.18; 4. Alexander Swett, Massabesic, 4:31.38; 5. Ben Breton, Windham, 4:39.55

3200 – 1. Yahya Nure, Deering, 9:40.86; 2. Connor Coffin, Scarborough, 9:58.22; 3. Steven Larkin, Cheverus, 9:59.18; 4. Xander Keiter, South Portland, 10:06.43; 5. Sam Mills, Biddeford, 10:20.09

110 Hurdles – 1. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 15.13; 2. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 15.36; 3. Travis Snyder, TA, 15.91; 4. Michael O’Clair, Bonny Eagle, 16.52; 5. Scott Spellman, Biddeford, 16.80

300 Hurdles – 1. Michael O’Clair, Bonny Eagle, 40.46; 2. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 41.96; 3. Conor Langlois, Scarborough, 42.75; 4. Ethan Belanger, Sanford, 43.00; 5. Jack DelPrete, Biddeford, 43.33

1600 Racewalk – 1. Steven Smith, South Portland, 6:43.75; 2. Carlos Monsen, Gorham, 7:55.45; 3. Ethan Martin, Marshwood, 8:02.34; 4. Xavier Lundrigan, Massabesic, 8:09.72; 5. Liam Hayes, South Portland, 8:13.13

4×100 – 1. Scarborough, 44.02; 2. TA, 44.80; 3. Deering, 45.30; 4. Westbrook, 45.75; 5. Sanford, 46.37

4×400 – 1. Bonny Eagle, 3:34.00; 2. Scarborough, 3:38.50; 3. Deering, 3:40.87; 4. Marshwood, 3:44.44; 5. Cheverus, 3:44.59

4×800 – 1. Deering, 8:21.66; 2. Bonny Eagle, 8:23.26; 3. Scarborough, 8:27.36; 4. Massabesic, 8:42.13; 5. Cheverus, 8:49.12

High Jump – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 6-00.00; 2. Emmanuel Lam, Deering, 5-10.00; 3. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 5-10.00; 4. Loki Anda, Deering, 5-08.00; 5. William Chapman, TA, 5-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 21-10.25; 2. Ezra Chapola, Deering, 20-03.75; 3. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 20-02.25; 4. Longhao Chen, TA, 19-08.25; 5. Linus Manchester, Marshwood, 19-07.00

Triple Jump – 1. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 44-00.00; 2. Johnny Rosario, TA, 42-00.00; 3. Ezra Chapola, Deering, 41-11.50; 4. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 41-06.00; 5. James Benson, Gorham, 40-08.50

Shot Put – 1. Matt Brady, Biddeford, 60-04.25; 2. Jason Montano, TA, 53-02.00; 3. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 50-07.00; 4. Brandon Allen, Noble, 45-03.75; 5. Kabala Muka, Deering, 44-06.50

Discus – 1. Matt Brady, Biddeford, 172-09; 2. Clinton Nicolai, Portland, 150-10; 3. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 143-11; 4. Cody Saucier, Biddeford, 143-11; 5. Alex Upton, Noble, 131-10

Javelin – 1. Eli Alexandre, Sanford, 154-02; 2. Josh Paisley, Deering, 152-07; 3. Abbott Joy, Sanford, 147-07; 4. Ethan Belanger, Sanford, 138-08; 5. Mathieu Gagne, Biddeford, 138-01

Pole Vault – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 15-06.00; 2. Travis Snyder, TA, 14-06.00; 3. Alex Dionne, Scarborough, 13-06.00; 4. Brendan Tremblay, Sanford, 12-00.00; 5. Drew Gardner, Scarborough, 11-06.00

Girls Individual Top Fives

100 – 1. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 13.10; 2. Sabria Merrifield, TA, 13.13; 3. Mia Taranko, TA, 13.13; 4. Ella Altidor, Portland, 13.34; 5. Katherine Page, Marshwood, 13.42

200 – 1. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 27.23; 2. Maggie Kelly, Noble, 27.31; 3. Ella Altidor, Portland, 27.32; 4. Katherine Page, Marshwood, 27.32; 5. Katie-Marie Roy, TA, 27.54

400 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 58.03; 2. Emily Turner, Cheverus, 59.97; 3. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 1:02.07; 4. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 1:02.47; 5. Morgan Griffin, Noble, 1:02.72

800 – 1. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 2:19.06; 2. Emma Abbot, Bonny Eagle, 2:25.95; 3. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 2:26.67; 4. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 2:28.54; 5. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 2:31.57

1600 – 1. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 5:08.72; 2. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 5:18.02; 3. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 5:24.65; 4. Anna Slager Gorham, 5:28.64; 5. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 5:30.18

3200 – 1. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 11:31.56; 2. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 11:33.49; 3. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 11:46.92; 4. Leia Dorais, Biddeford, 12:14.26; 5. Mackenzie Young, Marshwood, 12:23.15

100 Hurdles – 1. Nina Tasker, Noble, 15.56; 2. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 15.91; 3. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 16.31; 4. Syeira New, Massabesic, 16.46; 5. Kaleisha Towle, South Portland, 16.54

300 Hurdles – 1. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 47.32; 2. Nina Tasker, Noble, 47.45; 3. Annah Rossvall, Deering, 48.54; 4. Syeira New, Massabesic, 48.70; 5. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 48.78

1600 Racewalk – 1. Hayley Bickford, Gorham, 8:39.29; 2. Abby Donahue, South Portland, 8:52.49; 3. Sarah Mayrose, Noble, 9:30.39; 4. Madison Smith, South Portland, 9:39.75; 5. Alyson Gregoire, Noble, 10:11.23

4×100 – 1. Cheverus, 50.35; 2. TA, 51.31; 3. Noble, 51.82; 4. South Portland, 53.03; 5. Deering, 53.42

4×400 – 1. Cheverus, 4:04.94; 2. Deering, 4:18.09; 3. Windham, 4:18.60; 4. Noble, 4:19.88; 5. South Portland, 4:20.74

4×800 – 1. Bonny Eagle, 9:55.60; 2. Gorham, 9:55.65; 3. Deering, 10:02.75; 4. Scarborough, 10:12.25; 5. Cheverus, 10:21.25

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-04.00; 2. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 5-02.00; 3. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 5-02.00; 4. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 5-00.00; 5. Allie Gross, TA, 5-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Emma White, Cheverus, 17.09.00; 2. Mia Taranko, TA, 16-10.50; 3. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 16-09.00; 4. Kaleisha Towle, South Portland, 16-04.75; 5. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 16-04.00

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 36-10.50; 2. Mia Taranko, TA, 34-10.50; 3. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 34-07.50; 4. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 34-02.75; 5. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 33-09.00

Shot Put – 1. Sam Curran, TA, 39-06.25; 2. Hannah Abbott, Cheverus, 34-08.75; 3. Sophia Williams, Westbrook, 34-04.75; 4. Isabella Capozzi, TA, 33-11.25; 5. Paige Boudreau, TA, 33-08.25

Discus – 1. Sam Curran, TA, 115-09; 2. Isabella Capozzi, TA, 105-03; 3. Erica Magnuson, South Portland, 103-11; 4. Johnna Scott, TA, 101-06; 5. Hannah Abbott, Cheverus, 99-08.50

Javelin – 1. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 108-00; 2. Leah Dickman, Scarborough, 104-09; 3. Cree Hoyte, South Portland 97-11; 4. Anna Saing, Sanford, 97-09; 5. Hannah Dill, TA, 97-09

Pole Vault – 1. Anna Gardner, Scarborough, 10-00.00; 2. Kirsten Dennen, Scarborough, 9-06.00; 3. Edie Christian, Scarborough, 9-00.00; 4. Izzy Troop, Sanford, 9-00.00; 5. Sam Witkowski, MGA, 9-00.00

Of special note: In winning the 800, Ben Steeves set a new League record, besting the time (1:56.00) previously held by his current coach, Mike Burleson. Steeves broke the same record in the indoor season. And believe it or not, 2017 is actually Steeves’s first season on the outdoor track team; in previous springs, he’s played lacrosse.

Next up, members of these teams (and others) will travel on States on June 3 at Massabesic in Waterboro.

Michael O’Clair of Bonny Eagle is among the Conference’s top hurdlers.

Carlos Monsen finished second in the 1600 Racewalk.

As usual, the Blazes’ Dominic Creenan proved a formidable force in multiple events, finishing second, for example, in the 110 Hurdles.

Windham’s Noah Hall competes in the Racewalk, a mile-long endurance trial.

Windham’s Dalton McClure runs the 400.

Windham’s Hannah Langstaff (foreground) runs the 400. Teammate Abigail Clinch (background) keeps close.

Erin Esty competes in the High Jump for Gorham.

James Benson took fifth in the Triple Jump.

Alex Ousback competes in the 300 Hurdles.

Gorham often picks up points in the Racewalk; here, McKayla Taft competes in the event for the Rams.

Nick Pruner competes in the Racewalk for Bonny Eagle.

Aasyhia Connell finished sixth in the 100 Hurdles.

Shammah Gahomera won the 110 Hurdles, edging teammate Dominic Creenan by .3 seconds.

Gorham’s Anna Slager finished fourth in the Mile.

Westbrooker Nyagoa Bayak competes in the triple jump.

Lingdong Bol competes in the triple jump for Windham.

James Mannette runs the 400 for Windham.

Benjamine Lapika runs the 400 for Westbrook.

Ben Breton runs the Mile for Windham.

Windhamite Alex Wilkins won the Triple Jump by two feet.

Josh Lombardo finished second in the 800 for Westbrook, and he won the Mile (seen here) outright.

Westbrooker Sandy Cao needed just over six minutes to run the Mile.

Windham’s Hailey Applebee finished sixth in the Mile (seen here) and 10th in the 800.

Bonny Eagle’s Ami Beaumier finished second here, in the Mile, and won the Two Mile.

Westbrooker Plamedi Tona finished fourth in the 100 Dash.

Emma Lombardo runs the Mile.

Derek Cole runs the 100 prelims for Bonny Eagle.