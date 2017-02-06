Outstanding Southwesterns performances a taste of coming States

GORHAM – 15 of the SMAA’s 16 member schools came together at USM’s Costello Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, for the Association’s annual Southwesterns meet. Scarborough, looking as ferocious as ever, emerged victorious by huge margins on both the boys’ and the girls’ sides of the action.

Of particular note: A number of well-knowns turned in great performances, including Westbrookers Josh Lombardo, Quincey Lyden, Kiersten Hilton, Nyagoa Bayak and Dominic Creenan; Windhamite Lingdong Bol; Bonny Eaglers Ben Steves and Ami Beaumier; Gorhamites Anna Slager and Evelyn Kitchen; and a long list of others, among them Sam Rusak of Scarborough, who hit new heights in the High Jump and Pole Vault.

South Portland girls head coach Karen Reardon highlighted some of her squad’s biggest accomplishments:

“Southwestern Champion Juliana Selser did a real nice job in the 800 meters to pull away from her competitors in the second half of the race,” Reardon said. “She will tell you she wanted to run faster – she always does – but she ran a good, in-control race for the win. She also anchored three relays: the 4×800 for sixth place with Toia Francis, Eileen Porterfield and Thaovy Duong, the 4×200 and the 4×400. The 4×200 was a great team effort from Eva Tedford, Callie O’Brien, Rachel Haynes, and Juliana; it was our fastest time of the year 1:52.67 for second place. Callie O’Brien ran a great second leg in that relay and also scored in the 55 Hurdles and the High Jump. Eva Tedford also had a good day finishing sixth in the Junior 55 Dash with a States-qualifying performance and fourth in the Junior 200 meters with another State-Meet-qualifying performance. Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphy placed fifth in the Junior Shot Put with her best effort of the season. Also qualifying for the State Meet was Erica Magnuson in the 400 meters. I believe that covers all of our scorers. The girls did a good job.”



Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 242; 2. Deering, 157; 3. Thornton, 84; 4. Westbrook, 78; 5. Noble, 70; 6. Bonny Eagle, 61; 7. Gorham, 25; 7. South Portland, 25; 9. Cheverus, 23; 10. Windham, 16; 11. Massabesic, 10; 12. Marshwood, 6; 13. Biddeford, 4; 13. Sanford, 4; 15; Portland, 1

Junior Division Boys Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 6.61; 2. Songha Loth, Deering, 6.62; 3. Ben Hatch, Scarborough, 6.81; 4. Samacha Sam, Deering, 7.03; 5. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 7.03

200 – 1. Ben Hatch, Scarborough, 23.97; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 24.67; 3. Samacha Sam, Deering, 24.72; 4. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 24.94; 5. Connor Abbotoni, Windham, 25.24

400 – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 52.81; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 53.94; 3. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 54.08; 4. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 55.34; 5. Andrew Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 56.67

800 – 1. Alec Troxell, Deering, 2:07.40; 2. Brian Farino, Scarborough, 2:08.33; 3. Mohamed Abdurahman, Deering, 2:09.42; 4. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 2:10.20; 5. Zackory Brown-Davis, Gorham, 2:11.92

55 Hurdles – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 7.86; 2. Travis Snyder, TA, 8.11; 3. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 8.62; 4. Raymond Huoth, Biddeford, 8.84; 5. Thomas Palmer, TA, 9.10

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A (Ben Hatch, Tommy Stratis, Andrew Granzier, Jarrett Flaker), 1:37.38; 2. Noble A (Aydin Fitchett, Eric Griffin, Tim Howard, Coby Johnson), 1:42.53; 3. Deering A (Samacha Sam, Josh Paisley, Jerry Mixangelo, Mohamed Abdurahman), 1:42.77; 4. TA A (Dawson Desrosiers, Thomas Palmer, Luis Gonzalez, Travis Snyder), 1:43.65; 5. Bonny Eagle A (Andrew Pendleton, Cody Plumley, Charlie Khin, Anthony Breton), 1:44.88

High Jump – 1. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 5-08.00; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 5-06.00; 3. Mohamed Abdurahman, Deering, 5-06.00; 4. Avery Beale, Marshwood, 5-04.00; 5. Chris Kombo, Deering, 5-04.00

Long Jump – 1. Ben Hatch, Scarborough, 19-07.50; 2. Luis Gonzalez, TA, 19-05.00; 3. Aydin Fitchett, Noble, 17-09.25; 4. Connor Abbotoni, Windham, 17-02.25; 5. Trent O’Tash, Noble, 16-11.25

Triple Jump – 1. Aydin Fitchett, Noble, 40-01.50; 2. Travis Snyder, TA, 38-09.00; 3. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 36-10.50; 4. Ethan McCarthy, South Portland, 36-03.00; 5. Chris Kombo, Deering, 36-02.00

Shot Put – 1. Jason Montano, TA, 53-09.00; 2. Josh Paisley, Deering, 42-11.50; 3. Nathaniel Ellington, South Portland, 40-10.75; 4. Cody Agro, TA, 39-05.25; 5. Nathan Mars, Scarborough, 37-00.00

Senior and Open Divisions Boys Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Jabari Washington, TA, 6.73; 2. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 6.81; 3. Matt Chambers, Noble, 6.86; 4. Tucker Weeks, TA, 6.88; 5. David Drew, Gorham, 6.91

200 – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 23.12; 2. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 23.55; 3. Max Harris, Bonny Eagle, 23.70; 4. Jack Lynch, Deering, 23.97; 5. Luc Harrison, Deering, 24.03

400 – 1. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 53.03; 2. Jack Lynch, Deering, 53.32; 3. Luc Harrison, Deering, 53.38; 4. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 53.43; 5. Michael O’Clair, Bonny Eagle, 53.49

600 – 1. Ben Steves, Bonny Eagle, 1:15.34; 2. Logan Pomerleau, Noble, 1:19.43; 3. Hisham Ramadan, Deering, 1:19.47; 4. Wilder Baldwin, Deering, 1:20.36; 5. Noah Drapeau, Scarborough, 1:20.95

800 – 1. Ben Steves, Bonny Eagle, 1:58.72; 2. Shamus Malia, Scarborough, 2:03.57; 3. Ethan Orach, Gorham, 2:03.67; 4. Wilder Baldwin, Deering, 2:06.03; 5. Landon Heidrich, TA, 2:06.38

One Mile – 1. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 4:30.87; 2. Caleb Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 4:31.56; 3. Shamus Malia, Scarborough, 4:31.99; 4. Nolan Doherty, Cheverus, 4:42.91; 5. Steven Smith, South Portland, 4:44.39

Two Mile – 1. Alexander Swett, Massabesic, 10:00.15; 2. Yahya Nure, Deering, 10:03.64; 3. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 10:07.73; 4. Connor Coffin, Scarborough, 10:09.17; 5. Caleb Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 10:17.02

55 Hurdles – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 7.92; 2. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 8.05; 3. Michael O’Clair, Bonny Eagle, 8.38; 4. Connor Langlois, Scarborough, 8.54; 5. Chris Irakoze, Deering, 8.71

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A (Alex Dionne, Ben Batoosingh, Marc Guerette, Sam Rusak), 1:36.22; 2. Deering A (Jack Lynch, Ezra Chapola, Emmanuel Lam, Luc Harrison), 1:36.82; 3. Noble A (Matt Chambers, Lance Santeusanio, Logan Pomerleau, Bruce French), 1:38.45; 4. Westbrook A (Shammah Gahomera, Dominic Creenan, Brandt Herbert, Plamedi Tona), 1:38.54; 5. TA A (Kyle Holbrook, Noah Edborg, Jacob Laplume, Tucker Weeks), 1:38.93

4×400 – 1. Deering A (Nicholas James, Hisham Ramadan, ,Chris Irakoze), 3:39.16; 2. Scarborough A (Matt Blaisdell, Cam Thibault, Noah Drapeau, Shamus Malia), 3:39.52; 3. TA A (Landon Heidrch, Noah Goren, Eli Arsenault, Michael Underwood), 3:43.13; 4. Bonny Eagle A (Michael O’Clair, Ryan Moody, Andrew Pendleton, Ben Steves), 3:47.25; 5. Cheverus A (Mike O’Brien, Joe Jalbert, Sean Tompkins, Bobby Slattery), 3:48.68

4×800 – 1. Deering A (Yahya Nure, Jerry Mixangelo, Masho Gebremikael, Musa Abdi), 8:31.43; 2. Gorham A (Zackory Brown-Davis, Wil Rossignol, Alex Ousback, Ethan Orach), 8:31.73; 3. Noble A (Zachary White, Liam Bowie, Billy Webby, Logan Pomerleau), 8:32.46; 4. Scarborough A (Brian Farino, William Ducott, John Goff, Erik Larkin), 8:45.36; 5. Marshwood A (Brody Bate, Nick Lillis, Nate Poole, Matt Pritchett), 8:53.15

High Jump – 1. Sam Rusak, 6-03.00; 2. Lance Santeusanio, Noble, 5-10.00; 3. Emmanuel Lam, Deering, 5-10.00; 4. Matt Chambers, Noble, 5-06.00; 5. Keegan Fowler, TA, 5-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 20-11.00; 2. Brandt Herbert, Westbrook, 20-04.50; 3. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 19-11.50; 4. Longhao Chen, TA, 19-09.25; 5. Ezra Chapola, Deering, 19-07.25

Triple Jump – 1. Ezra Chapola, Deering, 42-02.25; 2. Mike O’Brien, Cheverus, 42-04.25; 3. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 41-08.00; 4. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 41-04.00; 5. James Benson, Gorham, 40-07.25

Shot Put – 1. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 49-04.00; 2. Xavier Mills, South Portland, 48-09.00; 3. Kabala Muka, Deering, 48-03.50; 4. Dylan Merrill, Noble, 45-08.50; 5. John Stokes, Cheverus, 44-10.75

Pole Vault – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 15-10.00; 2. Travis Snyder, TA, 15-00.00; 3. Drew Gardner, Scarborough, 12-06.00; 4. Brendon Tremblay, Sanford, 11-06.00; 5. Stefan Street, Gorham, 11-00.00

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 159; 2. Cheverus, 99; 3. TA, 91; 4. Westbrook, 80; 5. Bonny Eagle, 71; 6. Gorham, 65; 7. Windham, 37; 8. Marshwood, 35; 9. South Portland, 33; 10. Massabesic, 32; 11. Noble, 28.5; 11. Deering, 28.5; 13. Biddeford, 27.5; 14. Portland, 19.5

Junior Division Girls Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 7.51; 2. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 7.52; 3. Sabria Merrifield, TA, 7.77; 4. Katherine Page, Marshwood, 7.79; 5. Sarah Callahan, Scarborough, 7.82

200 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 26.27; 2. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 26.96; 3. Sarah Callahan, Scarborough, 28.03; 4. Eva Tedford, South Portland, 28.37; 5. Maggie Franz, Scarborough, 28.41

400 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 59.38; 2. Maggie Franz, Scarborough, 1:02.44; 3. Katherine Page, Marshwood, 1:02.83; 4. Morgan Coleangelo, Windham, 1:04.43; 5. Olivia Hersom, Noble, 1:05.21

800 – 1. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 2:27.52; 2. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 2:29.02; 3. Abbie Nelson, Bonny Eagle, 2:32.86; 4. Rosie Train, Cheverus, 2:33.59; 5. Ryanne Cox, Scarborough, 2:37.70

55 Hurdles – 1. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 8.86; 2. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 9.25; 3. Evelyn Hanley, Cheverus, 9.54; 4. Syeira New, Massabesic, 9.68; 5. Allie Gross, TA, 9.77

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A (Maggie Franz, Madison Marinko, Sarah Callahan, Emily Labbe), 1:50.02; 2. Bonny Eagle A (Hannah Corbett, Emma Noonan, Lucy Weyand, Kanani Lopes), 1:56.41; 3. Cheverus A (Evelyn Hanley, Emma White, Mary-Kate Earley, Julia Ryan), 1:57.11; 4. Massabesic A (Breanna Messier, Abigail Stonehouse, Kylie Johnson, Syeira New), 1:57.13; 5. Deering A (Sreyly Sao, Emily Py, Nichole Dascanio, Darcy Lally), 1:59.32

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-02.00; 2. Sierra Guite, Windham, 5-00.00; 2. Allie Gross, TA, 5-00.00; 4. Emma White, Cheverus, 4-10.00; 5. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 4-08.00

Long Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 16-06.50; 2. Emma White, Cheverus, 16-04.50; 3. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 16-00.00; 4. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 15-06.50; 5. Sophia Merrifield, TA, 15-00.00

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 37-01.25; 2. Emma White, Cheverus, 34-04.50; 3. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 32-11.00; 4. Emma Cianchette, TA, 31-00.00; 5. Sophia Merrifield, TA, 30-03.50

Shot Put – 1. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 30-10.00; 2. Hannah Corbett, Bonny Eagle, 30-00.25; 3. Hope Higgins, Westbrook, 29-08.50; 4. Makenna Janes, Marshwood, 29-08.50; 5. Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, South Portland, 29-03.25

Senior and Open Divisions Girls Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Mia Taranko, TA, 7.58; 2. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 7.58; 3. Ella Altidor, Portland, 7.60; 4. Serena Speight, Biddeford, 7.70; 5. Logan Champlin, Massabesic, 7.78

200 – 1. Serena Speight, Biddeford, 27.25; 2. Annah Rossvall, Deering, 27.39; 3. Ella Altidor, Portland, 27.67; 4. Logan Champlin, Massabesic, 27.72; 5. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 27.76

400 – 1. Emily Turner, Cheverus, 1:00.19; 2. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 1:01.01; 3. Annah Rossvall, Deering, 1:02.09; 4. Morgan Griffin, Noble, 1:02.63; 5. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 1:03.44

600 – 1. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 1:29.24; 2. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 1:29.59; 3. Gaia Zampieri, Deering, 1:33.36; 4. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 1:34.95; 5. Katelyn Gendron, Cheverus, 1:36.77

800 – 1. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 2:20.16; 2. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 2:25.97; 3. Maggie Hosmer, Portland, 2:23.29; 4. Natalie DuBois, Marshwood, 2:33.94; 5. Paige Singer, Marshwood, 2:34.43

One Mile – 1. Anna Slager, Gorham, 5:27.29; 2. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 5:28.07; 3. Leia Dorais, Biddeford, 5:31.62; 4. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 5:36.72; 5. Ashley Turner, Cheverus, 5:52.12

Two Mile – 1. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 11:40.88; 2. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 11:49.92; 3. Anna Slager, Gorham, 11:53.41; 4. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 11:59.64; 5. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 12:12.39

55 Hurdles – 1. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 8.83; 2. Nina Tasker, Noble, 8.97; 3. Sydney Rusak, Scarborough, 9.17; 4. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 9.43; 5. Aasyhia Connell, Bonny Eagle, 9.51

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A (Gaby Panagakos, Edie Christian, Sydney Rusak, Ellen Shaw), 1:52.29; 2. South Portland A (Eva Tedford, Callie O’Brien, Rachel Haynes, Juliana Selser), 1:52.67; 3. Noble A (Nina Tasker, Joselyn Jones, Morgan Griffin, Aspen Dyer), 1:55.05; 4. TA A (Mia Taranko, Kieya Dion, Sabria Merrifield, Allie Gross), 1:55.15; 5. Deering A (Nicola Ciccomancini, Caitlin Lally, Mbacthana Muka, Anna Rossvall), 1:55.24

4×400 – 1. Cheverus A (Katelyn Gendron, Rosie Train, Emma Gallant, Emily Turner), 4:17.53; 2. Marshwood A (Clair Lavoie, Madison Person, Katherine Page, Paige Singer), 4:27.89; 3. Windham A (Abigail Clinch, Hailey Applebee, Morgan Coleangelo, Hannah Langstaff), 4:34.09; 5. Westbrook A (Quincey Lyden, Meghan Horner, Mary Keef, Nyagoa Bayak), 4:34.52

4×800 – 1. Gorham A (Sarah Johnson, Kate Tugman, Iris Kitchen, Anna Slager), 10:06.68; 2. Scarborough A (Jillian Cote, Samantha Saraceno, Bethany Sholl, Gaby Panagakos), 10:22.35; 3. Bonny Eagle A (Amelia Alexander, Journey Barnes, Mikayla Freeman, Abbie Nelson), 10:30.63; 4. Marshwood A (Mya Cartmill, Erin Moynihan, Paige Singer, Liz Wentworth), 10:31.71; 5. Biddeford A (Riley McNeil, Madison Perry, Lani Melton, Leia Dorais), 10:38.73

High Jump – 1. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 5-04.00; 2. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 5-00.00; 3. Julia Pomerleau, Cheverus, 5-00.00; 4. Bekh Robertson, Biddeford, 4-10.00; 4. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 4-10.00

Long Jump – 1. Mia Taranko, TA, 17-06.25; 2. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 15-10.75; 3. Abbey Carignan, TA, 15-10.25; 4. Nina Tasker, Noble, 15-07.25; 5. Amanda Cyr, TA, 15-03.50

Triple Jump – 1. Mia Taranko, TA, 34-02.25; 2. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 33-07.00; 3. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 33-06.75; 4. Sarah Lorello, Gorham, 32-07.25; 5. Moriah Biener, Massabesic, 32-01.50

Shot Put – 1. Samantha Curran, TA, 40-02.50; 2. Isabella Capozzi, TA, 33-09.00; 3. Brady Stolz, Scarborough, 33-02.50; 4. Abigail Cook, TA, 32-11.50; 5. Hannah Abbott, Cheverus, 32-11.00

Pole Vault – 1. Kiersten Hilton, Westbrook, 10-06.25; 2. Anna Gardner, Scarborough, 9-06.00; 3. Edie Christian, Scarborough, 9-06.00; 4. Kirsten Dennen, Scarborough, 9-00.00; 5. Bekh Robertson, 8-06.00; 5. Anna Grabowski, Noble, 8-06.00

Next up for qualifying athletes: States, to be held at the same location on Feb. 20.

David Drew splashes down for Gorham in the Long Jump.

Dominic Creenan had a big day for the Westbrook boys: Creenan won the Senior 55 Hurdles and the Senior Long Jump, and took third in the Senior Triple Jump. He also ran the second leg of the fourth-place 4×200 Relay squad.

Gorham’s Anna Slager won the Mile, tallying 10 for Gorham.

Ami Beaumier finished second in the Mile, earning eight points for Bonny Eagle.

Windham’s Hailey Applebee finished fourth in the Mile.

Windhamite Jordan Piechowski runs the Mile.

Jack Pecoraro runs the Mile for Westbrook.

Devin Cyr runs the Mile for Westbrook.

Jacob Sladen runs the Mile for Gorham.

Westbrooker Josh Lombardo approaches the finish line in his Mile win.

Ryan Moody runs the 400 for Bonny Eagle.

Westbrooker Shammah Gahomera competes in the 400.

Windhamite Lingdong Bol won the Senior High Jump with a new PR, 5-04.00.

Kiersten Hilton set a new SMAA high-water mark with this vault at 10-06.00.