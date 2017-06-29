Paraschak to succeed Cole in Gorham

GORHAM — The Town Council in its regular meeting next month is expected to confirm Ephrem Paraschak as town manager, succeeding David Cole who is retiring after 23 years.

The board announced last week that Paraschak, 32, the Naples town manager, was selected for the post here from a field of 29 applicants in a national search. Paraschak was one of two finalists. The other finalist was Michael Murray, assistant to the city manager in Portland.

The town said Paraschak’s starting salary is tentatively set at $110,000.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next town manager of Gorham,” Paraschak said Wednesday. “David Cole has set the bar high and I’ll endeavor to meet that high expectation and serve the town.”

“In the next month and a half I plan on meeting with council members, department heads, the school superintendent and other stakeholders to get their views on the future of Gorham and start addressing any hurdles they can identify. I will also be working closely with David Cole, who has already reached out to me to finalize a smooth transition process.”

Town councilors will vote on his selection and contract approval at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Paraschak previously worked in Cole’s administration as a compliance coordinator from 2007 to 2008. He was appointed town manager in Naples on July 1, 2014, after serving as town manager six years in Denmark.

A native of Naples, he went through the Lake Region school system. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history at Syracuse University and a masters degree in public policy in public finance and management from the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine.

His starting date is set for Friday, Sept. 1.

Cole, 65, began as town manager in January 1994.

The Town Council’s announcement said its search for a town manager began in March with assistance of the Eaton Peabody Consulting Group.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com

Ephrem Paraschak