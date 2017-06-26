Paraschak to succeed Cole in Gorham

GORHAM — The Town Council announced Friday that Ephrem Paraschak has been selected as its next town manager, succeeding David Cole who is retiring.

Paraschak, Naples town manager, was selected from a field of 29 applicants and was one of two finalists along with Michael Murray, assistant to Portland’s city manager. A press release June 23 said Gorham and Paraschak had reached a tentative agreement with a starting salary of $110,000.

The Town Council will formally vote to appoint Paraschak at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the municipal center, 75 South St. His starting date is Friday, Sept. 1, following Cole’s retirement after 23 years.

Paraschak has been town manager in Naples three years and previously was town manager six years in Denmark. He once had been employed in Gorham as a compliance officer 2007-08.