Patrons turn out in force for A La Mexicana fundraiser

WINDHAM — When a fire closed his Raymond restaurant two weeks before Cinco de Mayo, A La Mexicana owner Jose M. Chavez and his staff were seemingly left without a place to serve food on one of the biggest days of the year.

On short notice with little time to plan, the local community rallied around Chavez and his workers with a “fundraiser fiesta” on Cinco de Mayo last Friday that allowed Chavez and his team to cook for over 600 people at the Windham Veterans Center. The event brought in more than $10,000, according to one of the organizers.

That money will help support Chavez and his employees while the restaurant on Route 302 undergoes repairs from the April 19 kitchen fire that caused significant damage.

The fundraiser included an all-you-can eat buffet and a chance to win door prizes donated by local businesses. There was also a cash bar, live music from the Naples-based Wrong Road Band and a silent auction with additional local business donations.

A La Mexicana patrons were out in force to support the restaurant ownership and staff. Terry and Gene Tarsetti of Gray said they go to the restaurant about once a month and decided to attend the fundraiser after hearing about it on the news.

“We like (A La Mexicana) because it’s casual,” said Terry Tarsetti, who went to high school in El Paso, Texas, and is no stranger to Mexican food. “It’s just a really nice place to go.”

Stefan Deptula of Standish said his family usually celebrate Cinco de Mayo at A La Mexicana. They didn’t know where they’d celebrate this year until he found out about the fundraiser on Facebook.

Deptula’s 10-year-old son Rogan was not shy about how much he enjoys the restaurant.

“I love this place,” Rogan said.

Chavez, who grew up in Mexico and moved to the U.S. at age 15, has owned and operated A La Mexicana for about five years. He started in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher and worked his way up, and does a lot of the cooking at A La Mexicana.

The community support has been “amazing,” he said, and the ability to cook for people on Cinco de Mayo lifted his spirits after the shock of the fire.

“It’s something that gives me more power to go about,” said a very appreciative Chavez. “I’m super happy now that (we’re) working.”

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. His brother, also named Jose but nicknamed “Ocho,” is the A La Mexicana manager. Several people at the fundraiser cited the restaurant’s family atmosphere.

“I like to say he’s more than a tenant, that we’ve grown very fond of him and his family,” said Laurie Mason of Casco who owns the A La Mexicana building and helped organize the fundraiser. “We really love who they are and what they represent. They’re really hardworking people, they’re honest, they’re family oriented – they’ve been terrific tenants.”

“We wanted to help in any way we could,” Mason continued. “So hopefully this will help to at least give them little bit of respite while they’re getting things ready to rebuild. We’re certainly going to rebuild, that’s our intention.”

Mason said it could take as long as eight to 10 months to reopen the restaurant, but she hopes it will happen sooner. Chavez said he is exploring temporary locations in Windham during the rebuilding process.

Mason and other event volunteers said the quickly organized fundraiser was a team effort. Adam Herald, the pastor at the Refuge Church in Windham, gave a lot of the credit to Ocho Chavez’s fiancee, Jerica Parker, who lives in Windham.

“Jerica is really the engine behind all of it,” said Herald.

Parker noted how important Cinco de Mayo is to Jose Chavez.

“I wanted to give him this day,” said Parker about Chavez, also explaining that Chavez wanted the event to support his workers and their families too.

For Misty Romero of Denmark, who has only worked at A La Mexicana for about a month and a half, that support meant a lot. Romero’s house burned in a fire the day before A La Mexicana went up in flames.

“This is wild,” Romero said during the fundraiser as more and more people started to stream in. “It’s almost like the family got back together.”

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

A closer look

A GoFundMe page has been created to support A La Mexicana ownership and employees. Go to www.gofundme.com/3o5gkg0%20.



A La Mexicana owner Jose M. Chavez, left, and his brother “Ocho” work in the kitchen at the Windham Veterans Center during the “fundraiser fiesta” on Cinco de Mayo.

Marty Greco of Casco, left, and Anne Marie Murch of Raymond volunteer at the front table during the Cinco de Mayo fundraiser for A La Mexicana ownership and staff.

A packed house at the Windham Veterans Center for the “fundraiser fiesta” on Cinco de Mayo.

Smoke from the April 19 fire at A La Mexicana in Raymond.