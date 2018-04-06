Photography Best of Show

Rich Antinarelli, from Sebago, won several ribbons at the Sportsman Show in Augusta at the Civic Center Wildlife Photography Contest including Best of Show for his photo of a doe. Antinarelli, who has displayed photos in the Sportsman show since 2011 reports that he’s won several ribbons over the years in the Large Mammal category but that this was the first year he earned a First Place ribbon. “I was thrilled, to say the least,” Antinarelli wrote in an email. “The icing on the cake was the Best of Show.” He also won Best of Show in 2015 for his image of a bluebird.