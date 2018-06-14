Plummer retains seat on Casco Selectboard

CASCO — Selectboard member Grant Plummer will keep his seat after defeating challenger Robert MacDonald, Jr. in Tuesday’s election.

Plummer received 384 voted to MacDonald’s 242 in Casco’s only contested local race.

“I’ve been doing it for six years – happy to continue,” Plummer, the owner of a home renovation and construction business, said Wednesday. “I appreciate the support of the community.”

MacDonald said that he still wants “to be involved in the town” and plans to take another run at the board next year.

“This was a learning experience, and I will be running again next year,” said MacDonald, who is the IT Administrator at Point Sebago.

Tuan Nguyen ran unopposed and received 550 votes to represent Casco on the SAD 61 School Board. Eric Dibner ran unopposed an received 547 votes to serve on the town’s Open Space Commission.

Casco voters were slated to weight in on the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year of nearly $3.9 million during the annual town meeting Wednesday night, which represents a nearly 10 percent increase. That vote came after the Lakes Region Weeky’s print deadline.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

