Plummer retains seat on Casco Selectboard

CASCO — Selectboard member Grant Plummer has defeated challenger Robert MacDonald, Jr. to keep his seat.

Plummer received 384 voted to MacDonald’s 242 in Casco’s only contested local race.

Tuan Nguyen ran unopposed and received 550 votes to represent Casco on the SAD 61 School Board. Eric Dibner ran unopposed an received 547 votes to serve on the town’s Open Space Commission.