Police chiefs unite in opioid crisis

WESTBROOK—Police chiefs in four communities have banded together to help residents tackle opioid disorder.

The chiefs this week introduced the Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program, a state-funded grant program aimed at providing basic needs of those in recovery.

The police chiefs heading the program are Janine Roberts of Westbrook; Daniel Jones, Gorham; Kevin Schofield, Windham; and Troy Cline, Buxton.

Recovery liaison Danielle Rideout will partner with the Cumberland County Jail, Westbrook’s Community Approach to Stopping Heroin coordinator, and representatives from Grace Street Recovery Services of Lewiston to hold an opioid treatment group inside the jail on a weekly basis,” according to a Westbrook Police Department press release.

“In addition, Rideout will work closely with our front line police officers and community partners in each community in efforts to identify participants,” Roberts said in the release.

Rideout will assist participants in the program, connecting them with local resources for help with necessities including food, clothing, counseling, medical and health services, occupational training and jobs.

As part of the grant program, the Westbrook Police Department in March will host a 30-hour recovery coach training presented by the Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery.

In addition to recruiting local community members to become recovery coaches, each police department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will send at least one officer to the training.

“The officers are not expected to take over the full role of a recovery coach,” the release said.

“Instead, the goals are for the officers to absorb the information, incorporate the new knowledge into their daily interactions with those living with opioid use disorder, those who love them, and the recovery community, and to share key concepts and terminology with their co-workers and the community at large to further raising awareness of how we can all support our community members living with and recovering from opioid use disorder.”