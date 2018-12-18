Police ID suspect in armed robbery at Gorham bakery outlet

Erroll Gethers

GORHAM — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a bold daytime armed robbery at the Freihofers/Nissen Bakery Outlet in Gorham on Dec. 13.

Police have identified the suspect as Erroll Gethers, 56. “He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release this week.

Police have described Gethers as a black man, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Police said a man entered the business, a subsidiary of Bimbo Bakery, at 587 Main St. about 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, “displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.”

The man fled the bakery on foot and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on Gether’s location should call the Gorham Police Department at 839-5581.