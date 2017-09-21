Police Notes

Log

Cool it

Officer Dean Hannon gave a disorderly conduct warning to parties arguing on Narragansett Street at 10:52 p.m. on July 29.

Nighty-night

Sgt. Benjamin Moreland, responding to a disturbance at 10:20 p.m. on July 31, issued a disorderly conduct warning to a man on Evergreen Drive. A woman wanted the man to spend the night elsewhere.

Arrests

Nicholas M. Murdock, 28, Maggie Lane, Portland, on July 30 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – no test, one prior; in Gorham.

Gabriel Souza Cardosso De Almeida, 22, Estacio, Brazil, on July 30 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on the Bernard P. Rines Bypass.

Stephen A. Wark, 65, Woods Edge Drive, Gorham, on July 30 on a charge of aggravated assault, in Gorham.