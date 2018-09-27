Police Notes

Sad state

Police found a woman asleep under a blanket in the driver’s seat of a car in an Ossipee Trail parking lot at 1 a.m. on Aug. 25. The back seat was full of household items, clothes and food. She told police she had been kicked out of her apartment.

No trust

A woman asked police on Aug. 27 to check on her daughter’s boyfriend to see whether he had arrest warrants.

Needles found

Police picked up and removed hypodermic needles at Dingley Spring and Christopher roads on Aug. 30.

Arrests

Joshua L. Robichaud, 42, Bridgton, on July 31 on charges of theft by deception, hold-house for other agency, aggravated forgery, violating condition of release, and home repair fraud, in Bridgton.

David A. McGovern Jr., 29, Patrick Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Patrick Drive.

Arthur A. Springer, 35, Circle Drive, Cornish, on Aug. 3 on charges of operating while license suspended, reckless conduct and failure to stop for officer, on Long Meadow Road.

Chelsea A. Pottle, 27, Patrick Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 4 on a charge of failure to register vehicle, on Patrick Drive.