Police Notes

Log

Cat sitter quiets alarm

Police responded at 8:50 p.m. on June 16 to Wolf River Run for a home alarm. The cat sitter had the proper pass code.

Wallet owner dead

A man on June 17 found a wallet in a dumpster on Main Street but the woman who owned it died many years ago.

Arrests

Nicholas J. Gagnon, 37, Finn Parker Road, Gorham, on June 14 on a charge of hold-house for other agency, on Finn Parker Road.

Timothy M. Gavett, 21, Hancock Pond Road, Sebago, on June 15 on a charge of assault, on Main Street.

Timothy M. Gavett, 21, Hancock Pond Road, Sebago, on June 15 on a charge of failure to appear, on Main Street.

Charles R. Buxton, 22, Raymond, on June 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Gray Road.

Jessica L. Fleetwood, 31, Mosher Road, Gorham, on June 16 on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, on Mosher Road.

Victorianna G. Meyers, 27, Oak Street, Portland, on June 18 on a charge of failure to pay fine, on Main Street.

Lawrence B. Proctor Jr., 32, Main Street, Gorham, on June 18 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Main Street.