Polls across Lakes Region ready for Nov. 6 voters

Voters across the Lakes Region will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6, to cast ballots for legislators, governor, U.S. senator and representative to Congress. There also are five statewide questions on the ballot.

BRIDGTON

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall at 26 North High St. The candidates for House District 69 are Tony Lorrain and Walter Riseman. Candidates for State Senate District 19 are James Hamper and Michael McKinney.

CASCO

The Casco Community Center, 940 Meadow Road, will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Incumbent Bill Diamond is running unopposed for state Senate District 26. Candidates for House District 66 are Jessica Fay and Greg Foster, and candidates for District 67 are Sue Austin and Anne Gass.

GRAY

Residents will cast their ballots at Newbegin Community Center in the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 22 Main St. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Catherine Breen and Cathleen Nichols are running for the Senate District 25 seat. Dale Denno and Tasmin Thomas are on the ballot for House District 45, and Sue Austin and Anne Gass are the candidates for House District 67.

NAPLES

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall Gym at 15 Village Green Lane. Candidates for Senate District 19 race include James Hamper and Michael McKinney. Candidates for House District 68 are Janice Barter and Rich Cebra.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Polls at the fire station, 611 Lewiston Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In the Senate District 20 race, the candidates are Ned Claxton and Eleanor Espling. Candidates for the House District 65 race are Misty Coolidge and Amy Arata.

RAYMOND

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym at Jordan-Small Middle School Gym, 434 Webbs Mills Road. Bill Diamond is running unopposed for Senate District 26. Candidates for House District 66 are Jessica Fay and Greg Foster, and Sue Austin and Anne Gass are the candidates for House District 67.

SEBAGO

Town Hall, 406 Bridgton Road, will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose between James Hamper and Michael McKinney for Senate District 19 and Rich Cebra and Janice Barter for House District 68.

STANDISH

Residents can vote from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Center at 175 Northeast Road. Bill Diamond is running unopposed for Senate District 26. Candidates for House District 22 are Richard Fitzgerald and Mark Blier, and candidates for House District 23 are Tim Goodwin and Lester Ordway. Residents will also vote in a special referendum election about proposed charter amendments.

In statewide races, voters will decide whether Janet Mills, Shawn Moody or Terry Hayes should be the next governor. Candidates for U.S. Senate are Eric Brakey, Angus King and Zak Ringelstein. Martin Grohman, Mark Holbrook and Chellie Pingree are running for Congress in Maine’s District 1.

There are five questions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Question 1 is a citizen’s initiative which asks voters if they want to create a new Universal Home Care Program for seniors and people with disabilities through a 3.8 percent tax on individuals and families making more than $128,400.

There are also four bond questions about funding wastewater infrastructure projects; improving multimodal facilities, highways and bridges and municipal culverts; modernizing and improving Maine’s public universities and upgrading facilities at Maine’s community colleges.

