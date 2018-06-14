Pomerleau, Higgins return to Standish council

STANDISH — Town Council Chairwoman Kimberly Pomerleau fended off a challenge from Budget Committee member Christine Gamarsh, and Councilor Isabel Higgins was re-elected after running unopposed.

Pomerleau received 1,001 voted to Gamarsh’s 514 in the race for an at-large council seat, and Higgins received 1,416 votes to retain her Area 1 seat.

Pomerleau said she “kind of expected” that she would win re-election.

She plans to spend time working to better understand and implement the town’s use of form-based coding, and to limit town spending moving forward.

Higgins said she “felt obligated to run for another term” after receiving positive feedback from people in town, and cited form-based coding when saying that “there are some things that are unfinished that I feel I need to continue with.”

Patricia Knight won the town’s only contested Planning Board Race over Deborah Boxer 755-551. Planning Board Chairman Adam Higgins and appointed incumbents Jolene Whittemore and Charles Brown each ran unopposed and won three other Planning Board seats.

Todd Delaney was elected to the Budget Committee as the only candidate on the ballot for six openings on that committee.

Standish voters also approved five bond referendum questions for more than $430,000 in improvements to the central fire station; $250,000 for a server and software for the assessment office along with land acquisition for town facilities and open space; $18,000 for improvements to the Memorial Park playground to accompany a more than $53,000 grant; $135,000 for public works equipment; and nearly $993,000 for paving and other road improvements.

The town’s annual meeting will be held Saturday, June 16, at 9 a.m. at the Standish municipal building, where voters will weigh in on the proposed $9.7 million budget for the coming fiscal year – an increase of just over 10 percent from the current year’s expenses.

Standish residents voted Tuesday at the town municipal building.