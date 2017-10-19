Portland Ballet brings 'Giselle' to WPAC stage

WESTBROOK — The Portland Ballet is scheduled to hold two performances of “Giselle” in Westbrook this weekend.

The ballet, which is one of the oldest continually performed ballets according to the American Ballet Theatre, will be performed Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. The performances will take place at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, located at 471 Stroudwater St.

Tickets for the show, which is an hour and a half long, can be purchased online at www.portlandballet.org/tickets. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students with IDs, and $10 for children.

The Portland Ballet describes “Giselle” as “one of classical ballet’s most tragic tales of life, love, death and forgiveness.”

“As one of the most celebrated classical ballet works, Giselle blends exquisite choreography, haunting musical compositions, and a timeless story of love and loss,” the website states. “Portland Ballet is excited to begin its season with this masterpiece and excited to be back at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.”

The Portland Ballet will be back in Westbrook in December as well. On Dec. 16 and 17, at 2 p.m. each day, the company will perform The Victorian Nutcracker. The show “tells the timeless holiday classic set in Victorian era Portland with sets and costumes inspired by the Victoria Mansion.” Tickets can be purchased at www.porttix.com/.

