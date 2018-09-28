Portland man identified as victim in Presumpscot River fatality

GORHAM — Gorham Police Friday identified Jonathan D. Patry, 38, of Portland as the victim whose body was recovered Sept. 27 from a vehicle submerged in the Presumpscot River.

“The vehicle veered off of Mallison Street on the Gorham side of the river; the vehicle came to rest upside down in the river,” Lt. Michael Nault said in a press release.

Gorham and Windham police along with rescue personnel from fire departments in both towns responded to the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 27.

“Due to the current and instability of the vehicle, the Cumberland County dive team was activated,” Nault said.

Patry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Officials at the Presumpscot River where a car was found floating Thursday morning.