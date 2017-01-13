“Dressing up, for me, is looking like an idiot.”

Theophilus London, American rapper

I doubt that I can stay politically correct with this column, which should bother me, but for this particular subject there probably is no political correctness that could be found. It’s a problem found far and wide and more than likely spans the young and old alike. I am going to do my best to keep it humorous, although I am sure there are those who would find that thought totally impossible. I know that it would be improbable these days to correct the problem I’m talking about and be politically correct in the eyes of everyone.

I must state I have no idea what has caused this problem to be so common nowadays. Maybe more of us have forgotten what the dress codes of yesteryear used to be. Maybe it’s the influence of the fact that most of our clothes are made in other countries, many of which haven’t a clue as to our body types and sizes. (I state that, because I can remember growing up and wearing jeans where the pockets were on the sides of bodies, not in front like many of the pants made today. I have some jeans that have pockets so deep I can barely touch the bottom of those pockets.) Or sadly, it just might be that many have forgotten how to dress properly.

But the one thing I am tired of seeing multiple times on a daily basis is posterior crevasse. It just isn’t cute.

It’s bad enough to see it when someone is bending over, especially if they are wearing ill-fitting pants in the first place or, even worse, pants they should never have purchased. That thought applies to both genders, of course. But what I see more and more is men wearing pants that fit them so poorly that they don’t cover what they should cover, if you get my point here.

Now I know that there is this incomprehensible dress code where men of a young age wear their pants down around their knees and all can see their underwear. Whether we really want to see that is yet another question. For me, I do not want to see that at all, and even more so, I do not want to see it with men around my age or even older. It’s not romantic, tasteful or even desirable to witness.

What’s even worse, I haven’t a clue as to how to stop all of this, well, exposure, if you will. Butt crack isn’t cute in my book, although I admit it certainly is getting a lot of exposure these days. I actually do wish that I was alone in seeing such a thing, but I recently asked several people who work in the public if I am correct in my observations of pants missing in places that they should cover. Amazing, all agreed with me. I doubt that any law could be constructed that would outlaw the rear end of pants being a lot lower than they should be, so now the question is how do those of us who are upset at the site, if you will, prevent the not so Grand Canyon being right in front of us?

I have to wonder what could cure the problem of overexposure of the so-called derriere, even more so because I am sure most of those committing such a nasty thing probably don’t have a clue as to what they are really exposing to the rest of us. It’s obvious that belts aren’t going to solve the majority of that problem, because many are wearing belts, although ill-fitting, in the first place. I would suggest suspenders, but many, like me, more than likely think that is a Grandpa-type of thing and wouldn’t even begin to buy them.

Maybe someone could succeed in passing legislation in order to make posterior exposure illegal, but that would put another unnecessary burden on law enforcement.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham wonders if a school dress code would eventually help all of us to dress better in the future. No, forget about it.