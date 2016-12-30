Public services building awaits internet hookup: Workers can't move in to new HQ because Time Warner hasn't performed 'two-hour' task.

WESTBROOK — The new Public Services building was completed over two months ago, but employees still can’t move in because a “two-hour” job to finish hooking up internet service hasn’t been done.

Even though the $8.9 million project was completed at the end of October, Time Warner Cable has yet to connect internet service in the building to an outside pole. Public Services employees are still working out of the old building, which is located next to the new one on Saco Street.

Eric Dudley, the city’s director of public services and engineering, said he and the other employees are frustrated that they can’t use the new building.

“Everyone’s anxious to move in,” he said. “We’re just kind of waiting.”

Dudley said Time Warner has installed equipment, but hasn’t spliced the network wires to a utility pole across the street. He said the work should only take two hours to complete.

In addition, the new fueling island behind the building can’t be used either. The island, which will provide fuel for all city-owned vehicles, can’t be used without internet service either.

Despite his best efforts to contact the internet service provider, Dudley hasn’t heard from the company since the Public Services building was completed.

“For the last three weeks I’ve been calling them every day,” he said. “Before that it was once or twice a week.”

Dudley said the Time Warner representative he was working with doesn’t answer the phone when he calls, and although Dudley leaves voicemail messages, no one at the company returns them. He declined to name the representative.

“To call every day, with that kind of nuisance you’d think someone would call back,” he said.

The construction project was done by Great Falls Construction of Gorham, and the company is supposed to renovate the old Public Services building as well. That can’t be done, though, until the new building has internet service.

Dudley said the construction company is working on other projects while it waits for Public Services employees to move out of the old building, which was constructed in 1968. The inside of the building will be renovated to make way for an open storage unit, as opposed to a garage and offices.

Public Services employs 30 people, according to Dudley, but not all of them will work in the new building; about a half dozen will work in other buildings in the city.

As of the last week of December, only five employees were able to work out of the new building. The three garage managers, a school bus technician and a public safety technician don’t require an internet connection.

Dudley said the city has signed a contract with Time Warner for internet access and the company is legally required to connect the service. Dudley said constant phone calls to the company are getting him nowhere and he’s considering his next course of action.

“I would say our next step would be to contact the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) and file a complaint with the PUC,” he said.

Dudley said he hopes he won’t have to take that kind of action, but at the same time, he is tired of waiting to move into the new building. He said he is still hopeful the department can host an open house there in the spring.

“It’s a beautiful building, better than we ever expected,” he said. “We’re excited to move in.”

