Public Works Building online, workers ready to move in

WESTBROOK — After over two months of waiting, the city’s Public Works employees are expected to move into their new building on Thursday.

The $8.9 million building on Saco Street was completed in October, but the move-in date was delayed because its internet service was not hooked up.

Eric Dudley, the city’s director of public services and engineering, said the internet service provider installed internet Jan. 3. Time Warner Cable hadn’t been responding to Dudley’s repeated requests to finish the work, he said two weeks ago. Workers will begin relocating Thursday, he said.

Dudley said Time Warner Cable connected the internet service after being contacted by Portland state Rep. Mark Dion, who had read about the issue in the American Journal.