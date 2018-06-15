Public Works employees picket in Windham

WINDHAM — Union members of the Windham Public Works Department held an “informational picket line” before Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting to reiterate their concerns about department and town leadership.

Longtime department member Fred Genthner said the event was about “standing up for the brotherhood, standing up for honesty and our belief that leadership isn’t believing in the same thing.”

After remarks during the Tuesday night council meeting by union representative Lorne Smith, Council Chairwoman Donna Chapman said the council would be meeting directly for the first time with outside consultant William O’Brien, who outlined issues within the department in a report earlier this year.

“We are working on this, we take this seriously,” Chapman said. “I hope this gets better. I would hope that whatever is going down down there stops, and everybody plays nice for now, and we will try to get this worked out within the next week or so.”

