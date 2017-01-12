Put expos on springtime to-do list

This week we stocked up on red and green candy, as it was on sale at up to 75 percent off, and bypassed for now the pink and red sweets – plenty of time for that when St. Patrick’s Day offerings are on the shelf.

Armed with a supply of snacks, we chose a new book and get into our winter mode while it snowed and rained. Winter is upon us here in Maine, and as we settle down and say farewell to some our snowbird friends, we make our plans for spring and summer. Senior Expos top the list this year.

Senior Expos, hosted by the Maine Senior Guide, are shows or fairs that feature services and information especially targeted to Maine seniors. Often they offer health screenings, talks, entertainment and special opportunities like flu shots and antique appraisals. On the internet, check with Maine Senior Guide’s website, www.maineseniorguide.com, for more complete information. The schedule so far includes the following locations:

April 20 – Rockland, Elks Club

May 3 – Scarborough, St. Max Kolbe Church

June 14 – Auburn, Riverview Hilton Garden

October – Kittery and Freeport, more information to come

Let’s go to the movies

Windham Public Library at 217 Windham Center Road features a free movie on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1-2:50 p.m. January’s selection is “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016, PG-13, 110 minutes) starring Meryl Streep. Based on the real-life socialite of the same name, heiress Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) longs to become an opera star in 1940s New York, despite possessing a horrible singing voice. With the help and encouragement of her husband (Hugh Grant) and a talented musician (Simon Helberg), she finds a kind of success as a performer and recording artist. Each month, new releases are shown at the library. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Call Sally for program details: 892-1908.

Lakes Region Senior Center

This informal drop-in site at the Little Falls Activity Center, Gorham, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. (It will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.) Activities range from craft work, cards, board games, special speakers and plain old visiting. A ceramics class will be held for six Mondays starting Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to noon. A one-time charge of $15 covers all materials Space is limited. Call Blanche at 892-5604 for information.

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.