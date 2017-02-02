Put pen to paper for politicians

It’s kind of a joke in my family and among my friends, that I think writing a letter is the best way to get someone’s attention, whether it’s a complaint or a compliment. When I start whining about some misdeed by a clerk or congressman, a sister will usually jump in and say, “Why don’t you write a letter?” And it works! Most of the time, anyway. I also write letters thanking people and organizations. I’m still stuck in the old-fashioned days – and don’t think e-mail or Facebook is a legitimate way to get things done.

I was thrilled to see Deb McLean’s advice about writing in a recent issue of the Maine Senior Guide. Some of what she says, I am sure you can relate to. If you don’t have a computer, but still have a typewriter tucked away, get it out and start writing! McLean’s advice:

“Write your congressperson! The power of the pen is back! Did you know that our elected officials value email a little, phone calls more and a hand-written note most of all? That’s because writing a personalized note takes time, effort and thought. And you become more important because of that investment.

“Here’s how to write your congressperson:

“The Congress is made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Every state has two senators, and representatives based on population. Maine has two senators and two representatives.

“Maine senators – Our two senators are Susan Collins (R) whose next election bid will be 2020, and Angus King (I) whose next election is 2018. You can write to them at their Washington addresses, or write/visit any of their Maine offices. Senator Collins is our senior senator and the chairman of the Special Committee on Aging and is considered a moderate Republican. From Jan. ’97 to January 2017, she has never missed a roll call vote. Besides the Special Committee on Aging, she serves on Appropriations, Health/Education/Labor/Pensions and the select committee on Intelligence.

“Senator King, our junior senator, serves on Armed Services, Budget, Energy and Natural Resources, Rules and Administration and also on the select committee on Intelligence. He is an Independent who usually caucuses with the Democrats.

“Maine Congress People – Right now, our District 1 representative is Democrat Chellie Pingree and our District 2 representative is Republican Bruce Poliquin. The 1st congressional district includes York and Cumberland counties and more along the coast and up to Augusta. The 2nd district is much larger and includes the rest of the state.

“The rules are simple and easy:

Send it to the right person, addressed in the right way.

Be brief and concise. Write your name, where you live, and what you want them to do.

Be sure you’ve included a return address write often!

“All you need is a line or two to get your request across. Make it action oriented. Feel free to give an opinion, but maintain your personal integrity by being truthful, sincere and polite.”

Addresses you will need:

President Donald J. Trump, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20500

Senator Angus King, 133 Hart Building, Washington, D.C. 20510 (202) 224-5344

Senator Susan Collins, 413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510 (202)224-2523

Congressman Bruce Poliquin, 1208 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515 (202) 225-6306

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, 2162 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515 (202) 225-6116

You can find local office addresses and email addresses for all our elected officials at www.usa.gov. Another interesting site that tracks how our elected officials vote and compares voting records is https://www.govtrack.us. Write your congressperson.