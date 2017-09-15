Q&A with Joe Bornstein: Bornstein means business with new Windham office

WINDHAM — When it comes to Maine celebrities, Joe Bornstein may be the most famous resident that many people have never actually seen.

Though the commercials for his law firm have been a mainstay on local television for years, the injury and disability lawyer has stayed off camera and instead the famous actor Robert Vaughn stars in Bornstein’s ads.

Bornstein is expanding into the Lakes Region by opening a new office in Windham. The firm also has offices in Portland, Bangor, Lewiston, Sanford, Biddeford and Augusta.

The firm represents people in a variety of personal injury and disability cases – including automobile, motorcycle, snowmobile, boating, truck and construction accidents, along with Social Security and disability cases.

Bornstein, 71, who lives in Scarborough, said he regularly exercises four times a week and, as a self-described fan of puns, he said when he’s weighed he refers to the process as “the scales of justice.”

He has “spent plenty of time up at Sebago Lake” and was “drawn” to the area in part because of childhood experiences in the region, including time spent at a family member’s cottage and at Center Day Camp in Windham.

He spoke with the Lakes Region Weekly about his firm’s new Windham office, its impact on the region, and how he has grown his business over the last 40-plus years.

Q: Why have you decided to open a Windham office?

A: For one thing, we have a lot of clients in that general area. We have a big following up in the greater Windham area reaching up into Bridgton and Fryeburg. We feel strongly about giving Mainers the easiest access to justice. And part of easy access to justice is being able to get to an office easily and accessibly.

Q: How many people does your firm serve in the Lakes Region?

A: Let’s put it this way: if you drew a circle around Windham, let’s say 15 miles, it would be thousands (one of Bornstein’s employees said in the last 15 years, over 6,500 people from the Lakes Region have contacted the firm).

Q: How has your law firm grown over time?

A: I started my law practice in August of 1974. I came to Maine in 1974 and opened a small office, a very small office, in what would become Portland’s Old Port. It was just my cat and myself… In any event, now we have over 50 employees (including his son, Benjamin, who is 29 and has worked at the firm for about a year and a half).

Q: How many employees do you expect to work out of the Windham office?

A: Well, initially there will just be one person there. And that person is a paralegal. The attorneys will meet with the clients on an as-needed basis.

We’ve made a huge investment in technology over the years. We use a lot of video conferencing to meet with clients. And the clients seem to enjoy it.

Q: Have you always focused on injury and disability law?

A: For the first year or two – or three – I did whatever kind of cases I could get. But then eventually, not long after I began, I was referred my first workers’ compensation claim. One thing led to another, and the firm grew.

Through the workers’ compensation claims, we learned a lot about injuries and disabilities. And that’s how I got my start.

It’s all plantiffs’ work. We don’t represent any insurance companies or businesses. We only represent the injured people.

Q: How did a famous actor like Robert Vaughn come to be the face of your law firm?

A: We work with a marketing company out of western Massachusetts that has the licensing rights for Robert Vaughn… I never did meet Robert Vaughn, but in any event, I felt he was a very fine spokesman for my law firm.

