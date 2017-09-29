Q&A with Ruth Lathrop: Windham volunteer helps after Harvey

WINDHAM — Ruth Lathrop of Windham is one of about 65 Mainers who has traveled south with the Red Cross to help with current hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and now Puerto Rico.

Lathrop, 69, went to Texas in August to aid in recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which caused massive flooding and devastation, particularly in the Houston area.

After having her travel plans disrupted several times because of the storm and its damage, she ended up helping at shelters in Austin, Texas, where people from the Houston area were brought after the storm.

Lathrop, who is retired and also volunteers for Meals on Wheels in Windham, said she has lived in town for over 20 years after moving from South Carolina. She spoke with the Lakes Region Weekly about her experience as a Red Cross volunteer.

Q: Is this your first time volunteering with the Red Cross?

A: No, I was in Baton Rouge last year. In fact, the same day I left this year, I left last year for Baton Rogue, and I was down there for two weeks.

Q: How did you get involved as a Red Cross volunteer?

A: I worked with a young man that was involved in it and always talking about it. So I decided to check it out. But also, being from South Carolina, I’ve seen destruction and hurricanes and all of this stuff that people go through. And they were always there to help me, so I feel like I need to help other people.

Q: How long were you in Texas for the Harvey relief?

A: They called me on Friday and assigned me to Texas. But it was Monday before I got their because of weather conditions and airports closing. So I didn’t get there until Monday afternoon. It was like 12, 13 days.

Q: During that time, where were you staying?

A: They had me in a hotel … They had me working in headquarters, staying in a hotel. I didn’t get out and get to see a lot of the stuff that other people did …

When I got there, I was supposed to go into Houston. But Houston airports were closed, so they flew me into Austin. They had a morning meeting the next day, and they said … they were airlifting people out of (Houston) shelters and bringing them in to Austin. And that they needed people to stay in Austin. So I thought about it … I weighed the options and I said, “I’ll stay in Austin.”

I actually helped open up the shelters down there, helped get the shelter kitchens set up so we could feed the people. I would go in and serve food and make sure they had all their supplies they needed.

The best thing that happened down there, the best story that I brought back was – I was in Sam’s every day, two or three times a day, buying stuff that the shelters needed. And I’m walking through Sam’s one day and I’ve got my vest and my ID on, and this lady walks buy and she looks at me, and she stopped me and she said, “I just want to say thank you.”

I stop and I chat with her, and she said, “Well, my mother was stranded, we couldn’t get her out for three days, but she’s OK now.” And as she’s telling me this, her eyes fill up and she starts crying. Next thing I know, she’s hugging me. And she’s like, “thank you so much for being here, you people are great.”

That’s what I go for. That’s my reward for being there.

Q: Anything we haven’t covered?

A: What I usually say is, people do not realize the scope of any of these disasters until they actually go there ans see them on their own. It’s so much different seeing it in person than seeing something on TV.

Ruth Lathrop of Windham helps Red Cross relief efforts in Louisiana in 2016. She also went to Texas with the Red Cross last month to help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.