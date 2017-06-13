Raymond Election Results

RAYMOND – Voters in Raymond re-elected two members of the town council that were running unopposed: Lawrence Taylor and Samuel Gifford. Marshall Bullock, Dana Desjardins and John Rand were all elected to the budget finance committee. Anna Keeney ran unopposed and was elected to the RSU 14 school board. The voters also voted against a town question on whether to explore building a new town office.

Selectboard

Lawrence Taylor – 200

Samuel Gifford – 196

Budget-Finance Committee

Marshall Bullock – 205

Dana Desjardins – 4

John Rand – 3

School Board

Anna Keeney – 204

Town Question – Explore building a new town office?

83 yes – 152 no