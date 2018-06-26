Raymond Fire & Rescue captain dies in motorcycle crash

RAYMOND — The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department has lost one of its own to a motorcycle crash in Massachusetts.

Capt. David Mains, 48, died after a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 495.

“It is with the deepest sorrow we notify our members and community of a terrible loss in our family. Captain David Mains has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash in Massachusetts,” reads the Raymond Fire & Rescue Facebook post. “Captain Mains was a dedicated member who loved his family, community and this department. He will be sorely missed and will leave a large void in our family and organization which will not be filled without unmatched extraordinary efforts, pride, and dedication which Captain Mains put forth every day.”

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Mains was driving a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on about 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, when he struck the back of a Mercedes-Benz sedan driving in front of him. The car apparently had slowed down because of traffic, according to the initial police investigation. Police will continue to investigate the crash to determine if any charges will be filed.

Mains was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His wife, Jen Mains, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was initially taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries and then moved to Tufts Medical Center.

“Jen Mains is injured and expected to recover in the Massachusetts hospital,” said the Raymond Fire & Rescue Facebook post.

The post said that the department will share information about Mains’ memorial service when possible. Raymond Fire & Rescue Chief Bruce Tupper said Tuesday that no date had been set for the service, but that a full firefighter funeral is expected.

Tupper described Mains as a “great guy and a professional” and said that his loss would “leave a huge whole in our department.”

Mains, one of three captains in the 32-member department, was also a “great family guy” according to Tupper, who said the Mains family has four children.

“Not a whole lot of words I can put to it,” Tupper continued. “It’s just a horrible thing.”

Deputy Chief Cathy Gosselin called Mains “well respected as a captain” and said the department is “grieving for him and his family.”

Mains oversaw the department’s fire prevention and inspection efforts, she said, and did so with a very positive attitude.

“He always had a smile,” Gosselin said.

The driver of the Mercedes sedan and her passenger were uninjured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

