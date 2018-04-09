Raymond teen indicted on manslaughter charge after River Road crash

WINDHAM — Eighteen-year-old Melinda Easter of Raymond has been indicted on several charges, including manslaughter, following a Dec. 5, 2017 crash on River Road in Windham that claimed the life of fifteen-year-old Tyonna Adams of Westbrook.

Windham Police said after the one-car accident that Easter was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Adams was a passenger in the vehicle, and police believed in December that she was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on a windy and rainy night near the intersection of River Road and Laskey road.

Easter and the three other passengers in the car were taken to Maine Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

Along with the manslaughter charge, the Cumberland Country District Attorney’s Office said that a grand jury has indicted Easter on three charges of driving to endanger, criminal operating under the influence and operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction.

Cars on River Road in Windham round the curve near the intersection of Laskey Road, near the site of a Dec. 5 crash that killed 15-year-old Tyonna Adams of Westbrook.