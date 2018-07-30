Raymond woman killed in Cape Road crash

RAYMOND — A Raymond woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Cape Road Monday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office.

Dioni Javiera Araya Arriagada, 30, was traveling north on Cape Road in Raymond when she apparently went off the right side of the ride on a curve, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. There were no passengers in her 2007 Suburu Outback.

“She then over-corrected, causing her to travel across the center line and into the path of a southbound Ford F550 towing a trailer,” the release said.

Franklin Everett, 70, of Bridgton, was driving the truck and had a passenger with him. Neither was injured, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says that unsuccessful measures to save Araya Arriagada were preformed on scene.

Both vehicles were totaled, and the sheriff’s reconstruction unit and Maine State Police are continuing to investigate, but there will be no charges filed, the sheriff’s office said.

