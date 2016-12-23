Recent deaths

Avery, Bruce V., 56, of Windham, died on Dec. 13, 2016. Interment will be in the spring at Arlington Cemetery in North Windham. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Branson Jr., S. Robert, 76, of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Windham and Scarborough, died on Dec. 14, 2016. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Venice. A graveside service will be held this summer (date to be determined) at Smith Cemetery, Route 202, Windham Center, followed by a celebration of life at the family’s cottage at Pine Point. Arrangements are by Farley Funeral Homes in Venice and Dolby Funeral Chapel in Windham.

Brown Sr., Joel H. of Westbrook, died on Dec. 12, 2016, at his home. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.

Butler Jr., Hugh M., 71, of Windham, died on Dec. 14, 2016. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook. Interment at a later date.

Caiazzo, Amber N., 34, of Standish, died on Dec. 13, 2016. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Home, Windham.

Crabtree, Richard A., 51, of Westbrook, died on Dec. 13, 2016. Private funeral arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Credicott, Anne Marie, 69, of Standish, died on Dec. 14, 2016, at home. Arrangements were by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Buxton. Burial will be private at a later date.

Derrig Jr., John J., 72, of Westbrook, died on Dec. 12, 2016. Arrangements by Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland.

Gough, Cynthia C., 53, of Windham, died at home on Dec. 6, 2016. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Home in Windham.

Johnston, Ruth A., 78, of Mims, Florida, and formerly of Windham, died on Dec. 14, 2016. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Lockard-Berry, Mary E., of Gray, died on Dec. 10, 2016. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Gray.

Lyons, Robert L., 70, of Standish and Windham, died on Dec. 10, 2016. Arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Home, Windham.

Mitchell, Joan L., 85, formerly of Hollis, died Dec. 12, 2016. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Home, Windham.

Piawlock, Joseph P., 45, of Gorham, died on Dec. 12, 2016. Arrangements are by Jones Rich & Hutchins Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland will be announced at a later date.

Piawlock, Paige Marie, 10, of Gorham, died on Dec. 14, 2016. Arrangements are by Jones Rich & Hutchins Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland will be announced at a later date.

Steeves, Noble, 88, of Buxton, died on Dec. 7, 2016, at the VA Togus Springs Hospice in Augusta. Arrangements were by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton. A graveside service will be held in the spring.