Redeveloper puts brakes on store for Holly's site

WESTBROOK — H.A. Mapes has halted work to redevelop the former Holly’s Super Gas site at 380 Main St. into a neighborhood convenience store and self-service gas station.

“We can’t predict the future, but right now it is on hold,” said City Administrator Jerre Bryant.

H.A. Mapes, a family-owned gasoline and diesel distributor in Springvale, purchased the property in December 2017 for $265,000.

At a Planning Board meeting in December, where the plans were approved, Patrick Coughlin, director of engineering at St. Germain Collins, said H.A. Mapes was interested in the property because the company “is trying to increase its presence in the Portland area with family-friendly neighborhood stores.”

H.A. Mapes was proposing a 1,957-square-foot building that would sell coffee, food and drinks and provide self-service gas.

Jonathan Mapes, president of H.A. Mapes, said in September the intention was to build something that “fits in with the neighborhood and Westbrook wants as well.”

Repeated attempts to reach Mapes were unsuccessful, but in a letter to the Planning Department, a representative said the plan is not moving forward.

“After reviewing my final construction project, the owner has decided not to move forward with the construction of the proposed neighborhood market and gas station,” ReinCorp project manager Timothy Reinkin wrote.

Assistant City Planner Rebecca Spitella said as with any project, Mapes was required to post a performance guarantee. Siince the project is not moving forward Mapes is required to restore the site to a suitable condition.

“They have agreed to do that, but in the event that doesn’t happen, we do have the resources to bring the site not to its pre-construction condition but to a stable condition,” Spitella said.

Holly’s owner Ralph Leo told the American Journal in September he sold the property in attempt to scale down his operation. Holly’s still delivers oil to customers in the city, and continues to operate its gas station and oil delivery business in Arundel.

