Regional briefs

Standish man attempts

suicide in jail cell

PORTLAND — An attempted suicide Tuesday night remains under investigation at the Cumberland County Jail on County Way.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Butts said inmate Dante Majeroni, 26, was found with a sheet around his neck in his cell by corrections officers around 10:30 p.m.

Butts said Majeroni was initially unresponsive, and was treated by city MEDCU responders before being taken to Maine Medical Center. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and city police.

According to the Feb. 19 Cumberland County Jail intake log, Majeroni was arrested Feb. 15 at his Deerfield Circle home in Standish on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and operating with a suspended or revoked license.