Regional briefs

Standish man attempts
suicide in jail cell
PORTLAND — An attempted suicide Tuesday night remains under investigation at the Cumberland County Jail on County Way.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Butts said inmate Dante Majeroni, 26, was found with a sheet around his neck in his cell by corrections officers around 10:30 p.m.
Butts said Majeroni was initially unresponsive, and was treated by city MEDCU responders before being taken to Maine Medical Center. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and city police.
According to the Feb. 19 Cumberland County Jail intake log, Majeroni was arrested Feb. 15 at his Deerfield Circle home in Standish on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and operating with a suspended or revoked license.
Bray’s owners want
to sell restaurant side
NAPLES – Potential ownership changes are brewing at Bray’s, where current owners say they are under negotiations to sell the eatery portion of their Naples business.
Despite plans to sell the restaurant side of the businesses, owners Mike Bray and Sonja LaRochelle plan to retain the brewing side of things, according to LaRochelle.
LaRochelle said that they are “under negotiations at this time,” with a potential buyer for the restaurant, and that if the deal goes through, she and Bray would continue to own the brewing operation.
Mike Bray founded Bray’s Brew Pub and Eatery in 1995, according to the business’ website, and the Victorian farmhouse has become something of a local institution.
LaRochelle says that the eatery has been up for sale for a couple of years, and that even if the sale goes through, she will still be very involved in the restaurant side of the business as well.
Weekend fire guts
Ron’s Auto Sales
WINDHAM – Fire departments from seven towns responded early Sunday morning to help battle a blaze that ultimately gutted Ron’s Auto Sales located at 388 Tandberg Trail.
Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said in a press release that his department received assistance on scene from the Gray, Raymond, Gorham, Falmouth, Cumberland and Standish fire departments.
Libby also said that the building “is a total loss,” and that water had to be trucked in to fight the fire because that area of town does not have public water.
According to the press release, the fire was under control within an hour, there were no injuries, and the cause does not appear to be suspicious.
Blood drives slated
in Lakes Region
PORTLAND — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Nearly 2.8 million generous people donated blood through the Red Cross last year.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in the Lakes Region are:
Bridgton — April 4, 1-6 p.m.,Masonic Hall, Harrison Road, Route 117
Naples — April 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail
Standish — April 10, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road
Windham — April 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mechanics Savings Bank, 3 Drive in Lane
Garage fire at Ron’s Auto Sales in Windham.
Water had to be trucked in to fight the fire at Ron’s Auto Sales in Windham.
The current owners of Bray’s in Naples hope to sell the eatery portion of their business.