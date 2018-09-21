Residents welcome to talk about 'the political divide'

WINDHAM — “Exploring the Political Divide” will be the theme of a Make Shift Coffee House from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Windham Veteran’s Center.

Craig Freshley of Good Group Decisions Inc. will facilitate what organizers say will be “a good old-fashioned civic dialogue.” The occasion provides a chance to ask questions and to hear others’ perspectives in a safe and fun environment. It’s not about persuading each other, organizers said in a press release, it’s about coming together with a desire to understand and a willingness to listen and learn.

Gary Wittner of Raymond will provide live music and area businesses will provide refreshments. The Make Shift organizing committee is made up of residents of Windham and Raymond.

The Veteran’s Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, behind Hannaford and Reny’s.

Mountain Challenge Winner Ewa Johnson, left, and fellow challenger John Keller, far right, flank Pam and Phil Marshall, the first two hikers to complete the 18th Annual Norway Savings Bank Loon Echo Trek. The events were held Sept. 16. Johnson, of Sweden, posted the winning female time in the new 8.4-mile Mountain Challenge race with 2:08:42. Keller, of Gray, posted a time of 2:18:03, The events were held Sept. 16 at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton.