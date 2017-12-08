River Road crash kills Westbrook teen

WINDHAM — A 15-year-old girl from Westbrook died Tuesday night in a one-car crash on River Road in Windham, according to police. Four other girls were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Windham Police Department, 15-year-old Tyonna Adams of Westbrook was killed in the accident, which took place near on River Road around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 near the intersection with Laskey Road.

The vehicle was driven by Melinda Easter, 18, of Raymond and the three other passengers were 18-year-old Kerrianna Girardin of Windham, 22-year-old Sasha Williams of Westbrook and 20-year-old Brittany Freeman of Westbrook. All four were taken to Maine Medical Center in stable condition, according to the press release.

Westbrook Superintendent of Schools Dr. Peter Lancia said that Adams was a “very nice, very-well liked” student at Westbrook High School and that she will be “greatly missed.”

“It’s a tough day for a lot of people here,” Lancia continued, saying that the crisis responders have been at the school all day to “help kids and staff understand the loss.”

“It’s probably the hardest thing that a school can go through,” Lancia said about losing a student. He acknowlaged that this is the second Westbrook High School student to die recently.

Police say that speed may have been a factor in the crash Tuesday night, and the incident remains under investigation. A portion of River Road was closed four hours Tuesday night based on updates from Cumberland County officials.

Windham Police Captain William Andrew said in an interview that it’s “too early to tell” if Tuesday night’s wind and rain were a factor in the accident. He said that the department is reconstructing the crash scene.

“Unfortunately, these take a long time,” Andrew said about the investigation.

Andrew said it appears that Adams was sitting in the back of the car, which was traveling north on River Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

At a Windham Town Council meeting on Oct. 24, several councilors expressed concerns about speeding on town roadways, including River Road.

Councilor Donna Chapman, now Chairwoman, said she heard there had been an accident on River Road that night and encouraged people to drive safely.

“Slow down, pay attention. We’ve had a lot of accidents,” Chapman said in October.

“The speeds on River Road are increasing drastically,” added Councilor Timothy Nangle at the Oct. 24 meeting, who indicated that he lives in the area.”The speeds are getting a little ridiculous on River Road, especially in the area of Laskey Road” and another nearby intersection.

The Maine Department of Transportation is in the midst of a two-part rebuild of River Road that includes efforts to widen and flatten the roadway.

