RSU 14 budget passes first of two votes

WINDHAM — Voters in Windham and Raymond will decide whether or not to approve the proposed $46 million RSU 14 school budget on June 12.

The Windham-Raymond School District’s proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which was passed at the May 23 district budget meeting, must still be validated at the polls.

RSU 14 Superintendent Sanford Prince said that approximately 85 people were in attendance last Wednesday when all 19 warrant articles were approved at the budget meeting.

The proposed district budget for the coming fiscal year represents more than a $1.1 million increase – or 2.5 percent – over the current year.

RSU 14 Assistant Superintendent Donn Davis said earlier in May that the district projects Windham taxpayers will be responsible for more than $21.5 million of the overall proposed budget – an increase of nearly $1.9 million from the current year. Raymond taxpayers would cover nearly $9.2 million – an increase of less than $24,000.

Those projected numbers would mean a roughly 9.6 percent increase for Windham taxpayers compared to last year and a less than a 0.3 percent increase for Raymond, according to Davis.

