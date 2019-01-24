RTP plans to relocate headquarters to Westbrook

WESTBROOK — RTP has plans to build a new headquarters on 5.5 acres at 1 Ledgeview Drive.

Representatives of the Regional Transportation Program, which provides rides for low-income, elderly and disabled residents, went before the Westbrook Planning Board last week with their preliminary proposal. Located for 35 years at Greater Portland Metro at Saint John and Valley streets in Portland, Metro’s recent expansion has necessitated RTP finding its own facility.

The proposal includes an 8,500-square-foot office building, a two-bay garage and wash station and, if funding can be secured, a 11,760-square-foot parking structure for the RTP bus fleet.

“While RTP hopes to have the funding for the parking structure at the beginning of the project, it may not come until later,” Sashie Misner, a landscape architect with Gawron-Turgeon Architects, told the Planning Board.

Misner said a paved parking lot will be provided until such time the structure can be completed.

RTP has 48 employees and 15-20 volunteer drivers.

Jack DeBeradinis, executive director of RTP, said the organization provides transportation to and from appointments, shopping, programming and work throughout Cumberland County, but the bulk of service is concentrated in the Portland, South Portland and Westbrook area.

Misner said the Ledgeview property off County Road/Route 22 is “the perfect location.” Ledgeview Drive, first developed in 1987, is the site of Schlotterbeck & Foss, Maine Credit Union League and the broadcast studios for WMTW.

“We think the RTP program will fit in nicely with the surrounding neighborhood,” Misner said.

Portland resident Ed Suslovic, a member of Metro’s Board of Directors, said the two organizations have worked closely to plan for Metro’s expansion without the immediate displacement of RTP’s operations.

“The challenge for RTP and Metro is as Metro grows, we are adding more buses and now we need to expand our footprint. It has been a collaborative effort to work out a flexible lease with RTP so that they can go and grow into this spot,” Suslovic said of the Ledgeview Drive property.

DeBeradinis said RTP has had a good relationship with Metro since the two organizations began sharing a space in the mid-1980s.

“We certainly understand (their need to expand) and have enjoyed our long-term relationship with Metro,” he said.

DeBeradinis said the goal is to gain final Planning Board approval in March, close on the property by mid-June and start construction shortly thereafter. The hope is to have site work complete by summer 2020, after a sitework moratorium for Ledgeview Drive ends that June. Planning and Code Enforcement Administrative Assistant Linda Gain said any time there is new pavement laid down or construction of a street, there is a five-year window in which that road can’t be dug up again, unless under emergency orders.

“They are well aware of the moratorium and have factored it into their construction schedule. They know the constraints,” Westbrook City Planner Jennie Francheschi said.

RTP could, once the plan is approved and permits are in hand, start site work but would have to wait until the moratorium expires before digging into Ledgeview Drive to extend utilities to their buildings, she said.

DeBeradinis said RTP is under a five-year lease with Metro with an opt-put clause that could make the summer 2020 Westbrook operation possible.

The presented plan drew little to no comment from the board other than a request from Vice Chairman Rene Daniel that an improved landscape plan be presented the next time RTP is before the board.

“I will be looking for trees, grasses,” he said. “There is no reason we can’t beautify anything, and everything.”

