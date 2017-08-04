Running on three cylinders

“When they call the roll in the Senate, the Senators do not know whether to answer ‘Present’ or ‘Not Guilty.'”

Theodore Roosevelt

If you own a vehicle with a 4-cylinder engine would you want it running with only 3 cylinders? I’d bet that you know that is not good, and yet we continually elect and reelect people who are running on less than that. I look at the Republican effort to rid us of the so-called Obamacare curse, which the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate just attempted and lost. I know that was just a procedure to entice Senate Democrats to begin talks on replacing Obamacare, but somehow I have to believe that the Republicans will fail because of the fractures in their party.

Since I mentioned failure, our government at the local and state levels are capable of doing the same.

So let me begin with the Oxford Casino, which opened in June 2012. In early 2014 construction began on a hotel on the opposite side of Route 26 and I believe in late 2016 it opened. Unfortunately two people were recently killed crossing Route 26 from the Casino back to the hotel.

My wife and I travel to the Oxford Casino for our entertainment. After the casino first opened we had to wait for a left-turn light to turn green in order to get to the casino from Route 26. At some point after that, the traffic lights were always flashing yellow for traffic on Route 26 and red if someone was leaving the casino property. Those traffic lights were operating the same after the opening hotel across Route 26. A news story about the pedestrians’ deaths mentioned that the Maine Department of Transportation was doing a traffic study about Route 26 because of the hotel. Does it really take the state that long for such a study to happen? Something doesn’t make sense here at all. Please remember that stretch of Route 26 has a 50 mph speed limit and inadequate lighting for pedestrians at night. Someone has dropped the ball that led to this tragedy and that’s sad.

Here’s another sad story. I recently read some figures about burglars and our federal government. How in the world did our government in Washington become a greater thief than burglars? I have always believed that Amendment IV of the Constitution (first 10 amendments to the Constitution are known are the Bill of Rights) protected us from unreasonable seizures and searches. Amendment IV states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and not warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

So I would like to know why law enforcement can seize someone’s assets including money and property and then keep it without someone being charged of a crime and then convicted in a court of law. If a person is making a fortune by committing a crime and that individual is found guilty, send them to prison. But if there is no trial and conviction then I have to consider any seizure totally illegal and whoever in law enforcement did it should be considered guilty of a crime.

I wonder if the Ford vehicles the Windham Police Department uses are the same ones that are probably going to recalled because of exhaust leaks into the interior of the vehicles. That includes vehicles made for several years.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes it’s time for an elected mayor in Windham. Let’s do away with an appointed town manager.