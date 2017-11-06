Saco man charged in Westbrook stabbing

WESTBROOK — A Saco man has been charged in the stabbing of an Auburn teenager early Friday in Westbrook.

Justin Neves, 19, was arrested Nov. 3 by Westbrook police detectives on charges of elevated aggravated assault and violation of a condition of release. The 17-year-old from Auburn, whose name was not released, was stabbed multiple times.

According to Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally, the victim was transported to Maine Medical Center. As of Nov. 3, his condition was serious, but he was expected to survive.

Westbrook police responded to the incident at 3:47 a.m. on Nov. 3 near Main and Haskell streets. Neves fled the scene prior to the police arriving, they said, but with the assistance of the Portland and Gorham police departments, he was located and arrested at 8:40 a.m.

