SAD 6 seeks input for chief: The district wants to know what Standish residents value in a superintendent.

Elaine Tomaszewski, associate executive director of Maine School Management Association in Augusta, Monday advises the Maine School Administrative District 6 Board of Directors as it launches a search for a superintendent.

BUXTON—In a first step to hire a superintendent, the SAD 6 Board of Directors has developed a survey to seek characteristics and requirements expected for a successful candidate to lead the school district.

The survey went out Tuesday to parents, taxpayers, district employees, and community members. “All the stakeholders,” Lester Harmon of Hollis, school board chairman, said Monday.

The school board with an interim superintendent at the helm for the past several months could advertise the full-time position in January.

Harmon said Monday following a workshop on the process that surveys would be made available electronically and also mailed. The SAD 6 district includes the towns of Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

Interim Superintendent Paul Penna was appointed in August to succeed

Michael “Mick” Roy, the assistant superintendent who initially took over when Superintendent Frank Sherburne resigned in a nepotism controversy.

Sherburne’s son had been hired in the SAD 6 district as an educational technician at Buxton Center Elementary School. Shortly after the son’s employment with the district ended, he was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor in a case involving a 16-year-old girl in another school district where he had previously worked. All charges against Zachariah Sherburne were later dropped.

Penna was previously the principal at Bonny Eagle High School.

The school board is looking within to fill the superintendent’s position. “It’s an internal search,” said Paul Moseley, vice chairman.

Charlene Libby, a school board director representing Buxton, asked at Monday’s workshop about the timeline for the hiring process.

Harmon worked with SAD 6 executive secretary, Hedy Smith, this week to develope and distribute the survey. Results will help the School Board to develope a profile for its next superintendent.

He indicated a timeline could be developed after the survey is analyzed. “It’s the survey that’s holding us up right now,” he said.

The school board previously voted to hire Maine School Management Association for assistance in its search for a superintendent.

Elaine Tomaszewski, associate executive director of Maine School Management Association, said after Monday’s workshop she hoped a new superintendent would be on the job by July 1. It’s the date a new fiscal year begins and a month before classes reume after summer vacation.

She advised the school board about labor laws, equal opportunity and the importance of asking the same questions of each candidate. Tomaszewski praised the school board as its search gets under way. “They’ll do a fine job,” she said

With a slide show in Monday’s workshop, Tomaszewski reminded the board about proper handling of resumes, references and interviews of applicants seeking the job. All the information you learn is confidential, she cautioned the school board.

“It’s a person’s career you’re dealing with,” she said.

She also warned the board to be wary of red flags that include excessive job hopping or incomplete applications.

Tomaszewski offered advice about reviewing applications of candidates, transcripts, references and presentations.

“They’re going to be the face of your district,” she said.