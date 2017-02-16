SAD 6 superintendent search rolls on

BUXTON — The process in the hunt for a superintendent at Maine School Administrative District 6 continues this week with a 16-member search committee and one candidate.

The committee likely will hand a recommendation to the School Board next month. The deadline to submit applications was Feb. 8.

“The superintendent search committee is working through the interview process at this time,” Lester Harmon of Hollis, School Board chairman, said in an email to the American Journal. “They will have a recommendation for the full board on March 6.”

SAD 6 towns include Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

The school district has operated with interim superintendents since last spring, when Frank Sherburne resigned. It ended a contentious issue with allegations that the district’s nepotism policy had been violated when the district hired Sherburne’s son as an educational technician.

Paul Penna, former Bonny Eagle High School principal, has been acting superintendent since August. Penna succeeded Michael Roy, assistant superintendent, who temporarily took over in May following Sherburne’s resignation.

The School Board looked internally to fill the superintendent’s position and posted the job in January. The board also sought the public’s input with a survey seeking qualifications and expectations of a superintendent.

Maine School Management Association was hired to help guide SAD 6 through the search process.

Last week, members of the search committee were named who will conduct interviews, including residents, school district employees, School Board members, including Harmon; Buxton Selectman Chad Poitras; Mia Kovacs of Buxton, a student at Bonny Eagle Middle School; and Trevor Hustus of Hollis, a high school senior and a student representative to the School Board.

