SAD 61 budget passes, new Naples planners elected

NAPLES — The SAD 61 school budget passed in all three of the district towns voting on Tuesday, and the Naples Planning Board will have a new chairman after the incumbent lost in a three-way race.

The towns of Bridgton, Casco and Naples all weighed in May 22 on the proposed $29 million SAD 61 budget for the coming year, and Naples also held its municipal elections the same day.

The budget is down nearly $1 million from the current year, a more than 3 percent decrease.

The school budget passed 68-16 in Bridgton, 66-30 in Casco and 168-83 in Naples.

Town of Sebago voters did not participate in the school budget vote, as the town chose to withdraw from the district in November 2017 and will officially leave SAD 61 on July 1.

In the Naples municipal election, incumbent Selectboard Members Rich Cebra and Jim Tuprin ran unopposed and were re-elected with 182 and 170 votes, respectively.

The town’s only contested race featured three candidates for two Planning Board seats. Robert Fogg and Stephen Smith beat out the current board chairman, Larry Anton. Fogg received 190 votes, Smith received 128 votes and Anton received 77 votes.

Fogg is president and general manager of Q-Team Tree Service in Naples, and Smith is a retired police officer and construction professional.

“Thank you to all of the people of Naples Maine for electing me to give me a chance to help them on the Planning Board,” Smith said Wednesday morning.

“Thank you to the people of my hometown for putting your trust in me, to serve on the Naples Planning Board,” Fogg added.

Anton was not surprised with the results.

“The duty of a board member is to make an impartial decision based on the applicable town ordinances. Almost always, someone is unhappy at the decision. The longer one serves on the board, the more unhappy people there are,” Anton said in an email to the Lakes Region Weekly Wednesday morning. “I know that when the sketch plan for the proposed subdivision of the Naples Golf Course came before the board, a lot of people were unhappy when I stated that if the final project meets all the requirements of the ordinance, we had no choice except to approve it.”

Anton appeared to be taking the loss in stride.

“I enjoyed my time on the Planning Board, and I hope that the formal policies and procedures that I put in place will make the job easier on the new chairman,” he added.

Stephen Smith

Robert Fogg