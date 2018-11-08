Sahrbeck, Joyce win Cumberland County posts

PORTLAND — Incumbent Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce and district attorney candidate Jonathan Sahrbeck were elected Tuesday in uncontested races.

Democrat Joyce faced no opposition seeking his third, four-year term to lead the Sheriff’s Office, which also operates the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. Sahrbeck, an independent and assistant district attorney, will succeed Republican Stephanie Anderson, who has been the county district attorney for 28 years.

In Standish, there were 3,720 votes for Joyce and 906 for Sahrbeck, along with 1,926 votes for Bates and 1,513 for Gale.

In Raymond, there were 1,997 votes for Joyce and 641 for Sahrbeck. There were 876 votes for Bates and 851 for Gale.

In Bridgton, there were 1,969 votes for Joyce and 526 for Sahrbeck.

In New Gloucester, there were 2,252 votes for Joyce and 651 for Sahrbeck, along with 1,139 votes for Bates and 930 for Gale.

In Casco, there were 1,342 votes for Joyce and 364 for Sahrbeck. There were 698 votes for Bates and 573 for Gale.

In Gray, there were 3,326 votes for Joyce and 1,011 for Sahrbeck.

In Naples, there were 1,486 votes for Joyce and 381 for Sahrbeck.

Sahrbeck became the last man standing in the race last week after Democrat Jon Gale withdrew following allegations of sexual harassment while he was employed at Unum almost two decades ago. Republican Randall Bates withdrew from the race in September.

Sahrbeck, a Cape Elizabeth resident, has also served as a prosecutor in Massachusetts and York County. He presently leads the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Unit.

