Saint Joseph's College in celebrates its patron

STANDISH—During a Mass celebrating the feast day of the patron saint of Saint Joseph’s College, students, faculty, staff, and guests were urged to follow the example of the saint, who was foster-father to the Son of God.

“He places his entire life at the service of this dream that God has placed in his hands,” said Father Michael Seavey, parochial vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Windham, St. Anne Parish in Gorham, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook.

The Mass on Monday, March 19, was part of Saint Joseph’s Month (March) at the college, an initiative in its first year that is providing the community with opportunities to deepen its understanding and expression of the mission of Saint Joseph’s College.

Father Seavey speaks to congregants during a Mass celebrating the feast day of St. Joseph the patron of St. Joseph’s College in Standish.