Saint Joseph’s receives $2M gift for nursing center

STANDISH – Along with being a major milestone for its 671 students who received diplomas last Saturday, Saint Joseph’s College also marked one of its own: It received the single largest individual gift in the school’s history.

During the ceremony, Saint Joseph’s alumna and Board of Trustee member Dr. Jeanne Donlevy Arnold announced that she and her husband Ed are donating $2 million to the school’s new Center for Nursing Innovation.

Arnold lives in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, where she was the senior vice president of Good Samaritan Hospital before her retirement. She had received an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service earlier in the ceremony.

“Over 30 years ago, I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Arts from Saint Joseph’s,” Arnold said. “It was a degree I pursued to help advance my career in nursing. At the time, I was a new assistant director of nursing and I knew that having a BS degree would provide opportunities for advancement. Those opportunities turned out to be transformative and beyond all my expectations. I am proud of how Saint Joseph’s College set my life on a new course so many years ago.”

Saint Joseph’s College President Dr. James Dlugos said that the school’s Center for Nursing Innovation will be named in Arnold’s honor.

“Saint Joseph’s College is deeply grateful for Jeanne and Ed Arnold’s support of our mission and strategic plans,” Dlugos said. “In recognizing this as a historic and transformative gift, the center will be named The Jeanne Donlevy Arnold Center for Nursing Innovation.”

The Center for Nursing Innovation, which was announced in January, seeks to “address the national health care industry’s need for educational programs for nurses,” according to a press release from the college. It will include five simulation laboratories for hospital and home care settings, $1 million in scholarships for Maine nursing students, new advising offices, a conference room, student collaborative learning spaces, and renovated and enhances laboratories for nursing majors.

According to the college, Arnold was unable to attend her own Saint Joseph’s graduation in 1983.

