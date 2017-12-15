Saint Joseph’s students protest staff cuts

STANDISH — A group of students at Saint Joseph’s College held a protest on campus last week in opposition to staffing cuts at the school, a Saint Joe’s spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, college President Dr. James Dlugos acknowledged the staffing reductions, none of which, he said, were teaching faculty members.

He also commended the students for speaking their mind.

“We are proud of our students and their compassion for other members of our community,” Dlugos said. “We are proud that our students are voicing their concerns and standing behind their convictions. The students’ spirit and action are at the heart of a liberal arts education and at the core of our democracy.”

The spokeswoman said fewer than 20 positions were being eliminated and the college would be writing recommendations for the departing staff, whom she called “good employees.”

In a short video showing Dlugos speaking with the student protesters, which was provided by the spokeswoman, a student appears to state her belief that the school spent “so much money” on a new athletic facility and “we didn’t have that money to pay our staff.”

The spokeswoman said the school’s new lighted track and turf facility was “not at all” related to the staff reductions.

Dlugos went on to explain more about the school’s fiscal situation in his statement.

“Colleges must remain fiscally responsible at the same time that they remain relevant to the changing workforce needs of our economy,” Dlugos said. “To stay at the cutting edge, Saint Joseph’s College must evolve and this means streamlining in some areas in order to create greater opportunities for students in other areas.”

“Nevertheless, we let go several good employees this week – 3 percent of our non-student workers (none of them teaching faculty) – in order to restructure the College,” Dlugos continued. “That is a painful thing to do.”

In addition to his statement about the protest, Dlugos also released a statement about the staffing change to Saint Joseph parents, stressing, “none of our academic programs or student life initiatives have been cut.”

The message to parents also notes that the school farm across Route 35 from the central campus at tone Barn is temporarily suspending operations. However, Dlugos says the farm will reopen.

The spokeswoman said the Stone Barn will continue to host events while the farm is closed, and clarified that the temporary closure is part of the school’s effort to grow its agricultural operations through a new Institute for Local Food Systems Innovation announced in September.

Dlugos penned an open letter outlining how the college plans to “remain competitive, relevant, nimble, while carrying forward the College’s mission” in what he calls an “increasingly complicated” world of higher education.

Saint Joseph’s College President Dr. Jim Dlugos, left, speaks with student protesters last week.